The World Bank has disbursed a $1.5 billion loan to Nigeria under the Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing initiative.

The loan, approved on June 13, 2024, was released in record time following Nigeria’s implementation of critical reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and comprehensive tax policies.

This fast disbursement contrasts with other loan programmes, which typically experience delays due to slow or partial implementation of conditions.

For instance, the World Bank has also disbursed $1.88 million of a $750 million loan for the Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms (ARMOR) project, approved alongside the RESET programme.

Loan disbursement timeline

The first tranche of $750 million, a credit facility under the International Development Association (IDA) with a 12-year maturity and six-year grace period, was disbursed on July 2, 2024.

The second tranche of $750 million, issued by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) with a 24-year maturity and 11-year grace period, followed in November 2024.

The World Bank document read: “This document summarizes the progress made under the Reforms for Economic Stabilization to Enable Transformation Development Policy Financing for the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Borrower or Recipient), which was approved by the Executive Directors on June 13, 2024.

“The DPF is a standalone operation comprised of two tranches: (1) first tranche comprising US$750 million credit from the International Development Association (Association) (Shorter Maturity Loan terms with 12-year maturity and grace period of 6 years, Credit No. 7567-NG); and (2) second tranche comprising US$750million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Bank) (US dollar-denominated, commitment-linked loan with 24-year maturity and grace period of 11 years, Loan No.9683-NG). The Financing Agreement and Loan Agreement were signed and declared effective on June 19, 2024 and June 26, 2024, respectively. The first tranche was released on July 2, 2024.”

Key reform conditions

A major trigger for the second tranche was the removal of fuel subsidies. The reforms allowed petrol prices to reflect international market rates and exchange rates, effectively ending implicit subsidies that strained public finances.

The deregulation, which began in mid-2023, saw petrol prices increase more than fivefold, drawing praise for fiscal discipline but sparking criticism over the rising cost of living.

The World Bank commended the government for not only meeting the condition but exceeding expectations by fully deregulating the fuel market.

The document noted: “In terms of implementation, while the TRC [Tranche Release Conditions] formulation required introducing the change over a specified time-bound implementation period, the Borrower has moved ahead and made the change immediately, thereby overachieving the TRC in this respect.

“Effective October 2024, the price of PMS has been determined by the international market and the exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Additional reforms included the introduction of the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, proposing a gradual increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 10% by 2025 and streamlining tax compliance processes.

The document read: “The Borrower has successfully carried out the program as outlined in the Letter of Development Policy, with progress along all areas supported by the DPF. Following the implementation of the reforms that constituted prior actions for the first tranche of the RESET DPF (disbursed on June 28, 2024), the Borrower continues to carry out the program as planned.

“The Borrower has prepared and submitted to the National Assembly on October 3, 2024, a comprehensive package of tax reforms, which not only reform the VAT regime but also simplify tax policy laws and tax administration.

“Reforms have also been implemented to fully deregulate the fuel market, ensuring that retail prices are determined by market conditions and opening the sector to competition. The authorities are following through on their commitment to cease deficit monetization, relying instead on standard debt instruments to finance the deficit.”

The government also submitted amendments mandating the use of the National Social Registry for social investment programmes.

Socioeconomic impact and relief measures

Despite commendations from the World Bank for exceeding reform targets, the impact of these changes has sparked public dissent. Fuel subsidy removal has led to surging transportation and living costs, triggering protests in major cities like Lagos, Kano, and Abuja.

To cushion the effects, the Federal Government introduced N25,000 monthly cash transfers for 15 million vulnerable households.

However, only about four million households have benefited so far, falling significantly short of the target. Efforts are also underway to promote compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cheaper fuel alternative, with plans to convert over one million vehicles in three years.

What you should know

The $1.5 billion RESET loan is part of a larger financial package, with Nigeria securing $6.95bn in loans from the World Bank within 18 months under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

As of now, the World Bank accounts for $16.81bn of Nigeria’s external debt, representing about 39% of the total, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

In 2025, the World Bank is expected to decide on three new loans totalling $1.65bn, focusing on internally displaced persons, education, and nutrition enhancement.

These initiatives aim to address critical developmental challenges while sustaining Nigeria’s economic transformation efforts.