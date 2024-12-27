France’s wealthiest tycoons are facing a financial downturn of historic proportions, with their collective fortunes plunging by over $70 billion in 2024.

A slump in luxury goods demand, coupled with political instability, has wiped out years of gains for industry giants like Bernard Arnault, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, and François Pinault.

These titans, who control global luxury powerhouses LVMH, L’Oréal SA, and Kering SA, now find themselves navigating one of their most challenging periods yet.

The sector’s downturn has been fueled by sluggish spending from Chinese consumers, long considered the primary growth engine for luxury brands. Purchases of high-end leather goods, couture gowns, and premium cosmetics have waned, while internal challenges, such as Gucci’s ongoing management overhaul, have further dampened growth.

France’s volatile political climate has also unsettled investors, with the collapse of Michel Barnier’s government in December adding to the uncertainty. The Chinese consumer was supposed to be the growth engine of 2024, but that didn’t materialize, according to industry speculations.

During the pandemic, luxury goods experienced a boom as consumers splurged with accumulated savings, pushing Bernard Arnault to the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Today, Arnault has dropped to fifth place, losing $31 billion in 2024 alone — more than anyone else among the 500 wealthiest people worldwide.

What we know

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, once the world’s richest woman and the first to hold a fortune exceeding $100 billion, has relinquished both titles. Meanwhile, François Pinault, 88, saw his fortune shrink by 64%, falling to $22 billion, largely due to challenges at Gucci, Kering’s crown jewel.

However, the downturn has not impacted all luxury brands equally.

Hermès, known for its ultra-exclusive products, reported robust sales growth, driven by demand from ultra-wealthy clientele. Its shares have risen 18% year-to-date, highlighting its resilience amidst a sector-wide slump.

Optimism is slowly returning as investors anticipate a rebound. HSBC analysts recently noted that sales in China have stabilized, while demand in the U.S. has shown signs of recovery post-election.

Amundi SA has launched a new ETF focused on luxury stocks, citing the sector’s long-term growth potential, particularly in emerging markets.

While the luxury industry has faced significant headwinds, some analysts predict a comeback. “Tech took the spotlight this year, but luxury may regain its shine in 2025,” said Rothschild’s Hayate.

The path to recovery may still be uncertain, but as 2025 approaches, industry giants are positioning themselves for a possible resurgence.