The Federal Government has announced plans to upgrade 815 cattle markets across Nigeria to align with global best practices.

This important initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize the livestock sector and significantly enhance its economic value.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muktar Maiha, during a working visit to the Gongoshi grazing reserve in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa, on Friday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the NAN report, Maiha outlined the government’s focus on upgrading cattle markets nationwide, aiming to align them with international standards and enhance facilities for stakeholders.

“He further announced plans to upgrade the 815 cattle markets across the country, in line with global standard and best practices,” the NAN report read in part.

This upgrade is expected to improve market operations, provide better infrastructure, and boost the overall productivity of the livestock industry. However, the timeline for the commencement or completion of the upgrades was not disclosed by the minister.

More insight

In addition to the plan of upgrading cattle markets nationwide, the Minister noted that the Federal Government has expressed its strong commitment to revamping the Gongoshi grazing reserve, aiming to transform it into a more efficient and sustainable resource for the livestock industry.

Maiha pointed out the reserve’s significant potential, stressing its strategic role in modernizing the livestock sector, improving animal husbandry practices, and boosting productivity for farmers and stakeholders.

Gongoshi, one of the 32 gazetted grazing reserves in Adamawa, spans 9,600 hectares and can accommodate thousands of cattle and other livestock, offering distinct advantages for the industry, including ample grazing land.

Maiha explained that the visit was intended to gather firsthand information on the condition of grazing reserves and initiate plans for their upgrading to ensure more effective and sustainable utilization, benefiting the livestock sector.

The NAN report further revealed that Tijjani Maksha, the Adamawa Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture, praised the minister’s efforts, calling for enhanced partnerships to drive socio-economic development through the livestock sector.

Similarly, Sanusi Abubakar, National Coordinator of L-PRESS, reaffirmed the program’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock industry for the overall benefit of society, emphasizing the need for continued reforms.

The minister also visited the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammad Aliyu, to seek his support and prayers for the success of the Federal Government’s initiatives.

As part of his visit, he inspected a veterinary hospital and engaged with key players in the livestock industry to strengthen collaboration in dairy production, disease management, and other areas of mutual interest.