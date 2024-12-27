The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dismissed allegations suggesting that Nigeria and other member states are involved in sponsoring terrorism.

The regional bloc emphasized its support for Nigeria’s peacekeeping efforts and condemned the claims as baseless.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released by ECOWAS on Thursday and posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

However, the statement did not clearly specify the source or nature of the terrorism sponsorship allegations against Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states it was refuting.

“The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expresses deep concern over the allegations being made against Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states.

“The Commission stands firmly with Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states against allegations that they are sponsoring terrorism,” the statement read in part.

The statement praised Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to regional stability, citing its leadership role in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which has achieved significant successes in combating terrorism and ensuring peace in West Africa.

ECOWAS described Nigeria as a “generous and magnanimous country” that has consistently supported peace and security efforts not only within the West African subregion but also across the African continent.

The Commission urged all member states to prioritize dialogue and refrain from making accusations that lack credible evidence.

What you should know

A few weeks ago, Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, made a notable announcement at the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He revealed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had fully cleared its community levy to the regional bloc, covering the period from July 2023 to July 2024.

This payment, amounting to a backlog of N85 billion and $54 million, marked a significant milestone. It was the first time in 19 years that Nigeria had paid 100% of its community levy to ECOWAS, highlighting the country’s renewed commitment to its financial obligations within the organization.

“For the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 per cent of its community levy from 2023. The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024. This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community,” Touray stated.

This achievement is seen as a positive step towards strengthening Nigeria’s role in ECOWAS and reinforcing its support for regional integration and development.