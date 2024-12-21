Malta Guinness, Africa’s No.1 premium malt drink, continues to bring its Share Goodness Campaign to life through an exciting partnership with Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, host of the fan-favorite cooking and lifestyle show, Foodies and Spice.

Season 2 of Foodies and Spice kicked off with a bang, showcasing the perfect synergy between Malta Guinness’s commitment to nourishing vitality and Gina’s culinary creativity. In the premiere episode, Gina delighted audiences with a special recipe for Malta Banana Bread, a dish elevated by the malty richness of Malta Guinness.

The episode also featured a lively podcast segment with Gen Z influencer Hauwa, sparking laughter and insightful perspectives as they debated the playful topic: Do you judge a date by their food choices?

Speaking on the partnership, Gina Ehikodi-Ojo shared her excitement:“Through Foodies and Spice, we aim to inspire creativity in the kitchen while celebrating the richness of our culinary heritage. This season is all about sharing recipes that are both fun and educational, bringing people together through food and conversation.”

The show seamlessly integrates Malta Guinness into its episodes, with refreshed packs taking center stage. From its sleek new label to the same nourishing taste, Malta Guinness is the ideal ingredient for bold recipes and an energizing beverage for vibrant conversations.

Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the shared values driving the collaboration:“Through this partnership with Foodies and Spice, we’re bringing our Share Goodness Campaign to life by showing how Malta Guinness fuels moments of connection and creativity. It’s a testament to our commitment to nourishing Nigerians and supporting platforms that celebrate our culture, food, and lifestyle.”

Viewers can catch the goodness every week on:

Silverbird TV: Sundays, 5:30 PM

TVC: Sundays, 7:00 PM

ITV Benin: Saturdays, 3:00 PM

With engaging segments like bold recipes, fun facts, and lively banter, Foodies and Spice continues to redefine how we experience food, travel, and lifestyle—proudly refreshed by Malta Guinness.

Stay connected for updates and recaps by following @MaltaGuinnessNG and @GinaFoodiesAndSpice on social media. #ShareGoodness #EnjoyAWorldOfGood #FoodiesAndSpice.