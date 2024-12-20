The UK ONE Ambassador Programme 2025 offers a two-year volunteer opportunity for young leaders between the ages of 18 and 35.

This is intended to empower participants to advocate for global justice, focusing on demanding investments that foster economic opportunities and better health outcomes.

The programme is ideal for individuals passionate about campaigning, influencing decision-makers, and joining a network of global advocates for social change.

According to Global South, the ONE Ambassador Programme, launched by the global advocacy organization ONE, seeks young individuals who are committed to addressing issues related to global poverty, health, and inequality. Ambassadors will receive training, networking opportunities, and the chance to represent ONE in high-level events, contributing to the campaign for social justice.

What the programme offers

The UK ONE Ambassador Programme, according to reports, offers various opportunities for personal and professional development.

Successful applicants will participate in a comprehensive training programme designed to enhance their skills in campaigning, UK politics, and media.

Participants will learn how to influence political decision-making and how to effectively advocate for change on global issues.

The programme also includes the chance to network with like-minded young leaders.

Ambassadors will join a group of 50 individuals in the UK and connect with ONE Global Activists from Europe, Africa, and the United States. This network will provide support and inspiration for tackling challenges related to global development.

Representation and campaigning opportunities

As part of the programme, participants will have the chance to represent ONE at major events and meet with key decision-makers.

This provides ambassadors with a platform to advocate for global development policies and raise awareness about critical issues such as poverty and inequality. Ambassadors will also receive dedicated support to carry out creative actions that align with ONE’s campaigns, allowing them to make a tangible impact in their communities.

Eligibility and application process

The UK ONE Ambassador Programme is open to young people aged 18 to 35 who are based in the UK for the duration of the programme.

Applicants do not need any previous experience in campaigning. The programme is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge they need to drive social change.

The application deadline for the 2025 intake is January 7th, 2025. Interested individuals are encouraged to review the ONE Ambassadors information sheet before submitting their application to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

Deadline and next steps

As the deadline for application approaches, those interested in applying are advised to submit their application by January 7th, 2025, as the programme offers a unique opportunity for young people to gain hands-on experience in international development and advocacy, with the potential to make a lasting impact on global social issues.

For further information and to apply, visit the official ONE website.