H-1B visa holders in the United States are permitted to work for more than one employer at the same time, unlike in many other countries where workers are limited to a single employer.

This allows opportunities for career growth, higher earnings, and skill development.

Workers in fields like technology, engineering, and design can particularly benefit.

However, to take advantage of this, workers must meet certain eligibility requirements and follow specific steps come 2025.

Advantages of concurrent H-1B employment

The DAAD Scholarship highlights several benefits of holding concurrent H-1B jobs. One major advantage is the potential to earn more by working for multiple employers, allowing professionals to take on various projects and gain diverse experience.

Additionally, working for several employers expands a worker’s professional network, creating more career opportunities by connecting with people from different industries.

Working for multiple companies also helps workers develop a broader skill set, improving their expertise and making them more competitive in their field.

Eligibility for concurrent H-1B employment

To be eligible for concurrent H-1B employment, workers must meet certain requirements.

Each employer must submit a separate H-1B petition to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The job must be a specialty occupation, which means it requires a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant field.

Workers can be employed full-time with one employer and part-time with another, or part-time with several employers, as long as the total hours meet the terms of the approved petitions.

The additional jobs must be related to the worker’s qualifications. It is important to stay in compliance with the H-1B visa regulations, and any changes in employment must be reported to USCIS.

Steps to begin concurrent employment

To start working for multiple employers, the first step is to secure job offers from each employer. Each employer must then file an H-1B petition for concurrent employment.

After the petitions are filed, workers need to submit supporting documents, such as;

Employment letters, proof of education, and evidence of legal status in the U.S.

Reports inform that once the petitions are approved by USCIS, workers can begin their additional jobs. It’s important to follow all visa rules and report any changes to USCIS.

Eligible job occupations for H-1B Visa

The H-1B visa is for specialty occupations, and many high-demand jobs qualify. In 2025, jobs in software development, data science, engineering, and business analysis are among those eligible for the visa. Other roles such as cybersecurity and healthcare data analysis also qualify.

Top-paying jobs for H-1B visa holders include software developers, with salaries ranging from $105,000 to $135,000, and pharmacists, with salaries between $110,000 and $140,000. Many other jobs also offer competitive salaries and career potential.

The ability to work for multiple employers on an H-1B visa provides significant opportunities for skilled workers. By meeting the eligibility requirements and following the correct procedures, H-1B visa holders can improve their careers, expand their professional networks, and increase their income.

This flexibility makes the H-1B visa a valuable option for foreign workers looking to advance their careers in the U.S.