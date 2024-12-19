Google has issued a critical security warning to its 2.5 billion Gmail users, cautioning against a surge in holiday season scams.

The tech giant disclosed this in an official blog post on Google’s Product News, emphasizing the need for vigilance as scammers intensify their activities during this period.

In its announcement, Google revealed a sharp rise in email traffic since mid-November, describing the holiday season as a peak period for cybercriminals.

“With more than 2.5 billion users, Gmail is the world’s largest email provider, and we know how important it is to keep inboxes everywhere safe. We invest heavily to meet this responsibility, blocking more than 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware in Gmail,” the company stated.

Google warned users to remain alert, noting that scammers often adapt their tactics during the holiday season.

“We typically see a second wave of attacks around this time in the holiday season as attackers adjust and try new things,” the blog post stated.

The company identified three common scams currently in circulation:

1. Invoice scams

Fraudsters send fake invoices, prompting victims to call and dispute charges. They use the interaction to extract payments or sensitive information.

2. Celebrity scams

These scams exploit the popularity of celebrities to deceive users. Fraudsters either impersonate famous personalities or falsely claim that a celebrity is endorsing a product or service.

The association with a celebrity builds trust and encourages victims to engage with fraudulent offers, often leading to financial loss or identity theft.

3. Extortion scams

Extortion scams are particularly alarming as they use fear and intimidation to manipulate victims. Scammers send threatening emails containing personal details, such as the victim’s home address or other sensitive information.

These messages often include threats of physical harm or the release of compromising personal data unless a ransom is paid. The inclusion of personal details makes the threats appear credible, pressuring victims into complying with the demands.

How to stay safe

Google advised users to follow these four key steps to protect themselves:

1. Slow it down– Scammers often create a sense of urgency to push victims into making hasty decisions. Emails may use terms like “urgent,” “immediate action required,” or “account deactivated” to instill panic. Google advises users to pause, assess the situation, and avoid acting impulsively.

2. Spot check

Always verify the authenticity of an email before taking any action. Check the sender’s email address and cross-reference the details provided in the message.

Does the email make sense? Is it consistent with communications you expect from the purported sender? Conducting a quick online search can help confirm if the email is legitimate or part of a known scam.

3. Stop! don’t send

Legitimate organizations or individuals will never demand immediate payments or request sensitive personal information via email. Avoid sharing financial details, passwords, or other private information in response to unsolicited emails.

4. Report it

If you receive a suspicious email, mark it as spam or phishing within your email platform. Reporting such emails not only helps protect your inbox but also contributes to broader efforts to combat scams, benefiting millions of other users.

By following these steps, Gmail users can enhance their defenses against holiday scams and reduce the likelihood of falling victim to cybercriminals.

More insights

Google highlighted its advancements in artificial intelligence as a key factor in combating cyber threats.

“This year, we developed several ground-breaking AI models that significantly strengthened Gmail cyber-defenses, including a new large language model (LLM) that we trained on phishing, malware, and spam,” the company explained.

The LLM alone has enhanced Gmail’s defenses by blocking 20% more spam and processing 1,000 times more user-reported spam daily.

Additionally, a new AI model introduced before Black Friday acts as a supervisory layer, evaluating hundreds of threat signals in real time and deploying appropriate protections.