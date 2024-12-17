Jawa International has created over 700 jobs with the launch of Beta Lactam Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Lagos, Nigeria, says Dr. Muhammed Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister for Health.

In a statement, Dr. Pate described the launch as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward medical industrialization.

He emphasized that this achievement is not just a milestone for the pharmaceutical sector but a decisive step in our collective efforts to unlock Nigeria’s health sector value chain.

“This marks another step forward in the country’s path to medical industrialization. The commissioning of this facility proves that progress is not just possible—it is inevitable.”

“The Beta Lactam facility stands as a testament to what can be achieved when government policies align with private sector vision and perseverance,” he remarked on his X handle.

Reducing dependency on imports and ensuring supply chain security

The Coordinating Minister for Health stressed that the importance of this development cannot be overstated.

“For too long, Nigeria has relied heavily on imports for even the most basic healthcare commodities. This facility brings us closer to breaking that dependence. By producing essential antibiotics like Amoxicillin-Clavulanic Acid locally, we not only ensure supply chain security but also reduce costs for consumers, particularly the most vulnerable populations,” he explained.

Job creation and economic impact

Dr. Pate stated that over 700 Nigerians have already secured quality employment through the facility. He explained that this job creation is helping to improve household incomes and uplift local communities.

“This is the tangible impact of industrialization in action—job creation, retained earnings, and increased production capacity that will serve both Nigeria and the African continent,” he said.

Dr. Pate also emphasized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to transforming the health sector from a consumption-driven model to one that creates jobs, protects economic value, and strengthens domestic manufacturing capacity.

He further aligned this development with the Executive Order signed by the President in June, aimed at stimulating domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, test kits, medical textiles, and consumables. The order also incorporates market-shaping interventions to prioritize local manufacturers in government procurement.

Addressing challenges and ensuring effective implementation

Despite the challenges faced in implementation, Dr. Pate expressed confidence that the policy is now poised to deliver on its objectives.

“While challenges have been addressed collaboratively with stakeholders, I am pleased to note that the policy is positioned to deliver its intended results,” he said.

Dr. Pate commended the indefatigable work of Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, Coordinator of the Pharmaceutical and Value Chain Administration, and his dedicated team, emphasizing that their relentless efforts have been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to unlock the healthcare value chain and ensuring that industrialization in health moves from policy to action.

Commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry

The Coordinating Minister for Health further stated that the government’s commitment remains clear.

“We will continue to support the pharmaceutical industry through policies that promote industrialization, job creation, and economic growth.

“Regulators such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria registry have been tasked with enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.

“Our goal is to ensure a regulatory environment that is robust and facilitative, one that encourages industry to thrive without undue constraints,” he said.

In closing, Dr. Pate extended his congratulations to the Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry for their hard work in establishing and expanding manufacturing plants.

He also congratulated Jawa International, its staff, and management, particularly the Managing Director, Chief Varkey Verghese, MFR, and Barrister Boss Mustapha, on their significant achievement.

“Together, we are building a health sector that improves health outcomes for our citizens while driving economic value for Nigeria,” he concluded.