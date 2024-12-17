The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has initiated criminal proceedings against European subsidiaries of Apple, accusing the tech giant of incorporating illegally mined “blood minerals” into its global supply chain.

The complaints, filed in Paris and Brussels, allege that Apple procured minerals sourced from conflict-stricken eastern DRC and Rwanda, where materials are reportedly mined illicitly and subsequently integrated into tech devices.

The filings further claim Apple’s French and Belgian units misled consumers regarding the integrity of its supply chains.

Lawyers representing the DRC stated the case encompasses war crimes, money laundering, forgery, and consumer deception. Paris-based lawyer William Bourdon described the legal action as “a first step towards holding one of the largest global tech players accountable for profiting at the expense of grave crimes tainting African mineral supply chains.”

Robert Amsterdam, the DRC’s Washington-based lawyer, described the lawsuit as a “first salvo” in broader legal efforts. “Apple cannot continue to hide behind its narrative of supply chain transparency. It is time for accountability,” he said.

Apple has denied the allegations, asserting it has “no reasonable basis for concluding” that its products contain minerals illegally sourced from conflict zones. The company maintains its supply chain is rigorously verified to exclude minerals linked to violence and exploitation.

The DRC’s mineral-rich east has been plagued by militia violence for decades, exacerbated by illicit mining activities that fuel armed conflicts and severe human rights abuses, including child labor and environmental devastation.

The legal team cited findings from the United Nations, the U.S. State Department, and NGOs such as Global Witness to substantiate claims of widespread harm. The lawyers have also written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging the EU to engage in dialogue to strengthen accountability and halt armed violence linked to mineral supply chains.

What to know

The tensions are rooted in decades of conflict in the DRC’s east, exacerbated by the resurgence of M23 rebels—widely believed to be backed by Rwanda—since late 2021.

As scrutiny of corporate supply chains intensifies among European regulators and consumers, Apple’s operations—and its role as one of the world’s largest corporations—face mounting questions about ethical responsibility in a globalized economy.

The litigation highlights growing tensions surrounding resource extraction in sub-Saharan Africa, where minerals essential for consumer electronics remain entangled with conflict, displacement, and economic exploitation.

Apple’s compliance practices and its reported $3 trillion valuation are expected to face heightened scrutiny amid calls for ethical sourcing and global corporate responsibility.