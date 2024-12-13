The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) delivered an impressive performance on December 13, 2024, surging by 617.69 points to close at 99,378.28—a 0.63% gain. This milestone marks another step toward the anticipated 100,000-point threshold.

Trading activity was brisk, with 534 million shares changing hands, a 9% uptick compared to the previous session.

Market capitalization also climbed higher, breaking into the N60 trillion territory and settling at N60.2 trillion, supported by 8,464 recorded transactions.

The gainers’ chart was dominated by CAVERTON, IKEJAHOTEL, and ARADEL, all advancing by the daily maximum of 10.00%, showcasing investor confidence in these equities.

On the flip side, AUSTINLAZ led the laggards with a 10.00% drop, followed by ABCTRANS, which declined by 8.00%, signaling mixed sentiment across the board.

In terms of trading volume, JAPAULGOLD and ETRANZACT stood out as the most traded stocks, drawing significant investor interest and contributing to the day’s robust market turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 99,378.06 points

Previous ASI: 98,760.59 points

Day Change: +0.65%

Year-to-Date Performance: +32.91%

Volume Traded: 544.2 million shares

Deals: 8,464 Top 5 gainers CAVERTON: up 10.00% to N1.98

IKEJAHOTEL: up 10.00% to N8.80

ARADEL: up 10.00% to N550.00

AFRIPRUD: up 9.87% to N17.25

GOLDBREW: up 9.64% to N8.64 Top 5 losers AUSTINLAZ: down 10.00% to N1.62

ABCTRANS: down 8.00% to N1.15

ROYALEX: down 7.69% to N0.60

NSLTECH: down 5.26% to N0.54

TIP: down 4.26% to N2.25

Trading volume

On December 13, 2024, the Nigerian equities market saw a notable 9% boost in trading volume, with 544.2 million shares exchanged, surpassing the previous session’s activity.

JAPAULGOLD led the pack as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 71.7 million shares exchanged.

ETRANZACT followed closely with 70.6 million shares traded.

TANTALIZER secured third place with 57.2 million shares.

FCMB contributed 33 million shares to the day’s volume.

UNIVINSURE rounded out the top five, recording 27 million shares.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, heavyweight stocks dominated:

DANGCEM led with transactions worth a staggering N3.2 billion.

ARADEL ranked second, attracting N781.8 million in trades, reflecting strong investor interest.

OANDO and ZENITHBANK were also notable contributors, recording N732.2 million and N622.3 million, respectively.

FBNH completed the top five, generating a trading value of N550.9 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ

The SWOOT stocks, representing companies with market capitalizations above N1 trillion, had mixed performances:

ARADEL led with a 10% gain.

OANDO followed, appreciating by 7.66%.

While other stocks in the category stalled.

Among the FUGAZ stocks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK):

UBA, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK posted gains of 1.06%, 0.62%, and 0.57%, respectively.

GTCO slipped into the red, shedding 0.09%.

FBNH remained flat, closing with no price movement.

Outlook

The All-Share Index surged past the 99,000-threshold, driven by positive price movements in mid- and large-cap stocks. This bullish momentum sets the stage for a potential rally towards the much-anticipated 100,000-point mark.

With strong investor confidence and robust performance across key sectors, the Nigerian equities market is poised to sustain its upward trajectory in the near term.