Record label Dapper Music & Entertainment has stated that the company is prepared to seek redress in court following alleged threats to destroy its business, in light of financial exploitation allegations made against it by some artists, particularly Crown Uzama (Shallipopi) and Moshood Abdulmuiz (Muyeez).

This was disclosed in the company’s rebuttal on Thursday, titled “Addressing Recent Allegations with Transparency and Integrity.”

The right of reply followed allegations of financial exploitation and unsavory working conditions made by the two artists involved in the dispute.

What Shallipopi and Muyeez Said

Via his X page on Thursday, Shallipopi announced he was officially ending his agreements with Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital, describing it as the toughest decision of his career.

He stated that the decision was allegedly about every artist and creator who pours their soul into their work, only to face betrayal and exploitation from people who should be looking out for them.

He claimed that instead of prioritizing his growth, Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital,

prioritized their own profits, allegedly putting his career and dreams at risk.

“Dvpper Digital Limited, as a distributor, will give advances to Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited under my name and catalog, while Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited continues to squander the same, all without my knowledge and approval.”

“This debt has now accrued to a huge sum of money that we have yet to ascertain,” he stated.

“I’ve worked hard, and like anyone, I deserve to know where my money is going. Despite repeated requests, I was denied access to clear financial records of my money. Imagine not knowing how much you’ve earned or where it’s gone. This is devastating and unacceptable,” he continued.

He accused the companies of trying to lock him into a contract where they’d take 30% of his earnings “forever,” even after they parted ways.

He urged the general public not to engage with Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited or Dvpper Digital Limited about anything related to him, as they no longer represent him starting today.

For Muyeez, he claimed that at the time of signing his contract with the company, he was a minor with no capacity to understand the alleged exploitative terms of the agreement.

“This contract is not only flawed but also unfair under the law. I was forced to overwork myself, with no regard for my health or well-being.

“The workload was unrealistic, and the rewards were nonexistent. To this day, I have received no accounting for the royalties or revenue my music generated,” he stated, adding that the lack of transparency is both hurtful and unjust.

Dapper’s Response

Dapper Music & Entertainment denied the allegations, stating that it prioritizes transparency and fairness in all its operations with artists.

The company said all parties, including the artists accusing it, allegedly willingly agreed to a 30% management commission, and the decision was allegedly made voluntarily, reflecting the substantial investment required to launch and sustain their careers.

The company denied having any agreements with Mr. Crown Uzama that tie the artist’s future earnings to its business indefinitely.

“Our contracts solely relate to recordings and opportunities worked on and provided by our team within the contract term, which is common practice in the recording industry,” it added.

“After the success of Mr. Crown Uzama’s first album, he had the opportunity to review and renegotiate the terms with full legal representation. On October 28, 2024, we varied the terms to ensure he had the freedom to explore new opportunities. Confident in our partnership, he and his representative willingly signed a second agreement. This was a collaborative decision, not coercion,” it alleged.

The company expressed surprise at Mr. Crown Uzama’s claims, adding that it is currently cooperating fully with the auditors he has engaged.

The company also denied engaging Muyeez as a minor while vowing to institute legal action against critics.

“We have received several emails from legal representatives threatening to destroy our business by utilizing the court of public opinion. We are confident that we have conducted business with the highest integrity and are prepared to seek redress in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“It is completely false that Moshood Abdulmuiz, a.k.a. Muyeez, signed a contract with us as a minor. On the contrary, his guardian and father, Moshood Basheer, specifically signed the said contracts on his behalf with witnesses at the signing ceremony,” it added.

The company maintained that the latest allegations are extremely disappointing, especially after Dapper Music & Entertainment and Dvpper Digital have worked to build several artists’ careers that have dominated the Nigerian and global charts.