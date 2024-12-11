The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, has teamed up with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme to explore new ways to enhance student participation and help more students access its financial support.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the university’s spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, the Vice-Chancellor made this known during a visit to the NELFUND office in Abuja.

Ehanire noted that Omoregie expressed concern over the low enrollment figures among UNIBEN students, describing the current uptake as disappointingly low given the potential of the scheme to ease financial pressures for students pursuing higher education.

“As part of his student-focused initiatives, the Vice-Chancellor has engaged with NELFUND officials to explore avenues for increasing student participation in the scheme. Prof. Omoregie lamented the abysmal enrollment rates and emphasized the importance of this opportunity for students who need financial assistance,” the statement said.

The NELFUND initiative is designed to provide affordable loans to Nigerian students, enabling them to pursue their studies without the burden of immediate financial constraints. Despite its benefits, the scheme has faced challenges in adoption, with many students reportedly unaware of its existence or skeptical about its authenticity.

Highlighting these barriers, the Executive Director of Operations for NELFUND, Mr. Mustapha Iyal, acknowledged that inadequate sensitization and concerns over the fund’s legitimacy were key factors behind the low enrollment rates.

“Mr. Iyal reiterated the scheme’s readiness to include as many students as possible, provided they meet the established guidelines and complete the application process,” the statement said.

What to know

The Vice-Chancellor’s visit underscores a broader commitment to addressing these challenges and ensuring that more students at UNIBEN benefit from the program. During the meeting, Omoregie also discussed strategies for improving awareness and fostering trust among students regarding the loan scheme.

In his remarks, Iyal congratulated Omoregie on his recent appointment as Vice-Chancellor, commending his proactive leadership and dedication to student welfare.

Students who have enrolled in NELFUND are expected to repay the loan under favorable terms after completing their studies, making it a viable option for those struggling to finance their education.

With the Vice-Chancellor’s renewed push for enrollment, the university hopes to see a significant increase in applications, enabling more students to access financial aid and focus on their academic pursuits without undue financial stress.

The NELFUND office has assured students of continued support and encouraged them to apply promptly to take advantage of this opportunity.