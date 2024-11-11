Education is one of the most powerful tools to change lives and empower individuals, yet the financial burden it often carries can become a roadblock for many Nigerians striving to achieve their academic dreams.

FirstCentral Credit Bureau understands the importance of education as a vital investment in human capital development and its associated result for Economic development.

On this credence FirstCentral aims at supporting organizations both within the private and public sector to achieve their intended outcomes.

The Presidency under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated her objective of making education accessible to all the citizens as well as providing vocational skills to interested populace through the establishment of NELFUND.

Consequently, Nigerians will have a better-informed population with Increased information/scrutiny abilities and this will likely create impactful solutions at community and national levels.

NELFUND therefore has been mandated to drive this government agenda by ensuring effective and efficient educational access to loans and management of credit receivables for all interested applicant. This task involves easy access to the educational loan to all applicants with a robust arrangement for recovering these loans in due time for continuous recycling among new applicants.

Hence, the announcement of this strategic partnership between the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and FirstCentral Credit Bureau is a collaboration designed to remove the barriers/ financial limitations and provide easy access to education through effective and efficient educational loan processing. This partnership will also enhance NELFUND’s risk management abilities through prompt reporting of all disbursed loans to the credit bureau which effectively guarantees repayment in due time and reduce default risk.

Both parties (NELFUND and FirstCentral) are driven by the shared vision of empowering Nigerians to pursue their educational goals without the constraints of financial worries in fulfilment of the Federal government vision. This partnership is vital to the success of the entire program, considering FirstCentral’s position as the only truly Independent Credit Bureau in Nigeria without affiliation to financial institutions, this ensures objectivity of credit reporting of all participants. Chronologically, FirstCentral Credit Bureau also boost of the largest financial data in Nigeria (Historic and Current) across different sectors of the economy.

This partnership is founded on the belief that no student should have to give up on their dreams due to lack of funds. By combining our expertise in credit management with NELFUND’s commitment to offering accessible student loans, we are creating a solution that helps young Nigerians focus on their studies, not their finances.

FirstCentral Credit Bureau brings a wealth of experience in credit reporting, credit score monitoring, fraud examination, background verification and financial health education. FirstCentral platform helps both students and parents understand their financial standing, make informed borrowing decisions, and gain insights into their credit profiles.

NELFUND, on the other hand, provides a lifeline to students, offering loans that are easy to access, with flexible repayment options and extremely competitive interest rates. This partnership will simplify the process of loan applications and approvals, ensuring that more students are able to finance their education without facing overwhelming obstacles.

Creating Opportunities, One Loan at a Time

By bridging the gap between financial institutions and aspiring students, this partnership serves as a beacon of hope for Nigerians who may have thought that higher education was out of reach. Whether it’s securing tuition for a university degree, vocational training, or even professional certifications, NELFUND loans supported by FirstCentral Credit Bureau’s robust credit services will enable individuals to pursue their ambitions with confidence.

Through our collaborative efforts, we are committed to helping students not only secure the financial support necessary but also guide intending applicants in the management of their loans by leveraging on FirstCentral existing architecture/training Centre of financial literacy in educating applicant with tools such as Credit Score Monitoring, credit forecast and regressive analysis. students will learn how to maintain healthy credit Scores, which will be beneficial in the long run.

This partnership transits a mere agreement, it is the transformation to the next generation of Nigerian leaders, innovators, and professionals with valid and achievable dreams, regardless of their financial background with FirstCentral and NELFUND, the future of education in Nigeria is brighter and more accessible than ever before. Let’s build that future together

For more information on how to apply for an education loan, visit https://nelf.gov.ng/ and www.firstcentralcreditbureau.com or download FirstCentral Mobile App from play store and Apple store today.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.firstcentralcreditbureau.fcbmobile

https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/firstcentral-mobile/id6477953215