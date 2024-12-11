Nigeria has achieved a Grade “A” status for the fifth time in its implementation of international human rights standards.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Anthony Ojukwu, during the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, themed, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” on December 10, 2024.

Dr. Ojukwu highlighted that International Human Rights Day is not just an opportunity to remember and re-echo the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

He noted that this is also a wake-up call for the government to take deliberate steps to ensure the protection of human rights.

Claims on human rights abuses

Dr. Ojukwu praised the work of the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North East (SIIP North-East) allegations by Reuters concerning human rights abuses.

The allegations were that the Nigerian Army was involved in a secret systematic and illegal abortion programme leading to the abortion of 10,000 pregnancies, the massacre of children, and other forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the course of its operations in the troubled region.

“Nigeria and the international community will not forget the landmark report of the panel,” he said

The special panel findings refuted the allegations by Reuters concerning human rights abuses by the Nigerian Army

“The NHRC thoroughly and objectively investigated allegations of gross human rights violations in the country.

The report of the defunct SARS Panel remains a reference point by human rights defenders given the crucial role the Commission’s report has played in ongoing police reforms,” he said.

Police reform recommendation

Dr. Ojukwu commended the Federal Government for implementing key recommendations from the NHRC’s panels, including reforms to the Nigeria Police Force.

The report of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Panel has been pivotal in shaping ongoing police reforms.

“It is on record that the panel submitted its reports to the federal government under the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari, making far-reaching recommendations, such as establishing state and local government police,” he said.

The government’s commitment was further demonstrated by the allocation of funds for compensation to victims of human rights violations.

Commitment to human rights

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, affirmed Nigeria’s progress in upholding human rights.

He emphasized the Federal Government’s resolve to align laws, policies, and practices with international standards.

“We are committed to ensuring that our laws, policies, and practices are aligned with international human rights standards. President Tinubu is leading a human rights-friendly and listening government,” Fagbemi said.

The AGF also highlighted the discontinuation of prosecutions against minors involved in recent protests as evidence of the government’s dedication to justice.

“The government has taken commendable steps in the interest of justice and human rights.

This is exhibited by the discontinuation of the prosecution of children and young person arraigned in court for treason following the End bad governance protests of August and October 2024.

We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders including civil society organizations, the private sector, etc, to promote a culture of respect for human rights in Nigeria,” he stated.