The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has appointed Nigeria’s Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as Chairman of the Board of Governors for the year 2025.

The appointment was announced at the 189th (Ordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference held on Tuesday, December 10 via video conferencing.

Mr Adeyemi-Bero was simultaneously confirmed as the OPEC Governor for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, succeeding Ambassador Gabriel Aduda.

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero is a seasoned oil and gas executive with over 33 years of experience. He’s the founder and Managing Director of FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), a Nigerian independent exploration and production company.

His appointment as the Governor of OPEC for Nigeria was confirmed on Tuesday by the Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri in a congratulatory statement posted on his X page.

He wrote: “I am delighted to announce that Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, has been confirmed as OPEC Governor for Nigeria.

“He has also been appointed as the Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors for 2025. Following a resolution of the Council of Ministers today.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Gabriel Aduda for his exemplary service as our outgoing OPEC Governor. His dedication has paved the way for continued success.”

His appointment as the Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors was contained in a Press Release issued by OPIC at the end of the meeting.

What you should know

OPEC held its 189th meeting of the OPEC Conference under the chairmanship of its President, HE Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum of the Gabonese Republic and Head of its Delegation.

The Conference elected a new President and Alternate President for 2025. It also appointed an Alternate Chairman for the Board of Governors.

The Conference welcomed new ministers from Iran, Kuwait, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The organisation renewed the tenure of its Secretary General, Mr. Haitham Al Ghais “for a further period of three years with effect from 1 August 2025.”

The Secretary General’s report and the report of the Economic Commission Board (ECB), as well as other various internal matters were also reviewed at the meeting

The Conference received an update on the 9th OPEC International Seminar, scheduled for 9-10 July 2025 in Vienna, Austria. It noted that the Seminar has become a truly global platform for discussing the challenges, as well as opportunities, facing the oil and energy industries.

The OPEC Board of Governors is composed of one representative and one alternate from each of the 13 OPEC member countries

The governors are appointed by their respective countries and are responsible for protecting their country’s interests within the international organisation.