The University of Waikato is inviting international students to apply for its Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship for 2025.

This scholarship is available for those beginning their studies at the university in the upcoming academic year.

According to Scholarship Region, the scholarship, which has been available since 2015, is designed to assist talented students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees at the University of Waikato.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Successful applicants will receive tuition fee credits, ranging up to NZD $15,000, based on their academic achievements.

Scholarship value and duration for undergraduate and postgraduate students

The scholarship provides varying amounts depending on the level of study. Undergraduate recipients can receive between NZD $2,500 and NZD $15,000, depending on their study duration.

For those studying for one year, the award ranges from NZD $2,500 to NZD $8,000.

For two years, the scholarship can be between NZD $2,500 and NZD $12,000, with a cap of NZD $8,000 in the first year and NZD $4,000 in the second year.

For three years, students can receive between NZD $2,500 and NZD $15,000, with specific amounts awarded each year.

Postgraduate students may also receive between NZD $2,500 and NZD $15,000. This amount will be applied to their tuition fees for one or more years, depending on the details of their study programme.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Details inform that applicants for the 2025 University of Waikato International Excellence Scholarship must meet several requirements. They must be;

Applying for full-time study at either the undergraduate or postgraduate level and must be new international students.

Additionally, they must have a conditional or unconditional offer of admission to the university, including pathway programs such as English language or foundation studies.

Conditional Offer means the university has offered a place to the student, but the offer is based on certain conditions being met (e.g., completing language tests or finishing certain courses).

While unconditional offer means the university has offered a place to the student with no conditions attached, meaning they have already met all requirements for admission.

Additionally, this requirement also includes students who are accepted into pathway programs—such as programs designed to help students improve their English skills or complete foundation courses—before they can begin their main degree studies.

To be considered, applicants must have a minimum GPA equivalent to a B+ in their previous qualification used to gain entry into the university.

Current students at the University of Waikato or those who have previously paid fees are not eligible for this scholarship.

Applicants must not be sponsored by any external organization or be enrolled through study abroad or exchange programs.

Steps for applying for the scholarship

Reports inform that the application process for the University of Waikato International Excellence Scholarship is straightforward but requires timely submission. Applications can be made at any time, but decisions are typically made within 8 to 12 weeks.

However, applications received within 4 weeks of the start of any academic trimester may not be considered.

Deadline for application is set for December 31st, 2025

To apply, students must submit their conditional or unconditional offer of place along with their application.

They will also need to explain their reasons for wanting to study at the University of Waikato and how they plan to serve as global ambassadors for the institution.