These changes, aimed at enhancing documentation and verification procedures, have led to rejection rates rising from 1-2% to 5-6% of applications daily, affecting travelers from around the world.

TravelBiz reports that the new visa policy has introduced several key changes that are causing delays and denials, even for those with well-prepared applications.

New regulations affecting tourist visas

According to reports, under the updated rules, travelers must provide more detailed documentation when applying for a Dubai tourist visa. Previously, securing a visa was relatively straightforward, but the new requirements are more stringent and include:

Confirmed return travel: Travelers must now submit proof of a booked return ticket as part of the visa application.

Travelers must now submit proof of a booked return ticket as part of the visa application. Hotel booking documents : Applicants need to provide hotel reservations, including QR codes, along with their return tickets for approval.

: Applicants need to provide hotel reservations, including QR codes, along with their return tickets for approval. Accommodation with relatives: If staying with family or friends in Dubai, travelers must submit additional proof of accommodation from their hosts.

If staying with family or friends in Dubai, travelers must submit additional proof of accommodation from their hosts. Financial resources: Applicants must show proof of sufficient funds for their stay. This generally involves providing bank statements that display a minimum balance of AED 5,000 (around Rs 1.14 lakh) for a two-month visa or AED 3,000 for a three-month visa.

In the past, these documents were only required upon request by airport officers, but now they are mandatory during the visa application process.

Impact on travelers and travel agencies

The stricter regulations have caused frustration and uncertainty for travelers, resulting in unexpected financial losses. Many travelers are now facing non-refundable costs related to flight tickets and hotel bookings after their visa applications are rejected.

Travel agents have noted an increase in rejection rates, even for well-prepared applications. Cases have surfaced where families with complete and accurate documentation were still denied visas, leading to losses of up to ₹34,000 or more, covering visa fees and cancellations for flights and accommodations.

Expert insights on the changes

Industry experts have expressed concern over the new visa policies, noting that they add complexity to the application process and make approvals less predictable. Even travelers with a history of successfully obtaining visas and those with fully prepared applications are now at risk of rejection, as a small mistake in the application or missing documentation can result in a denial, and travelers need to be more cautious.

According to TravelBiz, a travel consultant stated that,

“The stricter requirements mean travellers must be more cautious and ensure every detail of their application is flawless.”

How to ensure a successful visa application

To avoid delays and rejections, travelers planning to visit Dubai should take steps to ensure their visa applications meet the new requirements:

Prepare All Documentation Thoroughly: Ensure that all required documents, including QR-coded hotel bookings, confirmed return tickets, and proof of financial resources, are complete and accurate.

Ensure that all required documents, including QR-coded hotel bookings, confirmed return tickets, and proof of financial resources, are complete and accurate. Double-check All Details : Review the details of your visa application to make sure they align with the latest requirements to avoid any mistakes that could lead to rejection.

: Review the details of your visa application to make sure they align with the latest requirements to avoid any mistakes that could lead to rejection. Maintain Sufficient Funds : Ensure your bank account has the required balance for the visa application and provide updated bank statements as proof.

: Ensure your bank account has the required balance for the visa application and provide updated bank statements as proof. Plan Ahead for Delays: Allow extra time for processing delays or potential issues with document corrections during the application process.

Allow extra time for processing delays or potential issues with document corrections during the application process. Consult Travel Experts: Work with travel agents who are experienced in navigating the complex visa requirements to avoid common mistakes and ensure a smooth application.

Work with travel agents who are experienced in navigating the complex visa requirements to avoid common mistakes and ensure a smooth application. Stay Informed: Keep track of updates on UAE government websites to ensure that you are aware of any changes to visa policies and entry requirements.

Keep track of updates on UAE government websites to ensure that you are aware of any changes to visa policies and entry requirements. Consider Travel Insurance: To protect yourself against potential losses from visa rejections or other travel disruptions, consider purchasing comprehensive travel insurance.

With the increased scrutiny on visa applications, it is more important than ever for travelers to carefully follow the new requirements to ensure a successful trip to Dubai.