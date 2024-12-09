The crypto market added over $1 trillion to its total market capitalization in the month of November as a result of a massive Bull run which saw various assets breaking past their all-time high.

Bitcoin the flagship crypto asset surged past its all-time high of $73,737 few days after the United States election.

Other Altcoins followed suit with memecoins outperforming all categories of crypto assets in the month.

The Bull run continued into December where Bitcoin surpassed the much anticipated $100,000 mark marking a major milestone. Other Altcoins like XRP broke a 7 year all time high while memecoins like PNUT and Chill guy minted fresh millionaires following the Bull cycle.

Analyst predicts the best of the Bull run is yet to come as a Donald Trump Presidency is yet to be fully priced in. Donald Trump will be inaugurated in January marking the beginning of the first Pro crypto administration in the White house.

Analysts predict that the crypto market would hit a bullish cycle more intense than the one witnessed in 2021. The Bull run at the moment has technically cooled off but is still in effect.

Bitcoin has retracted from its all-time high of $103, 679 and is currently exchanging hands for $98,670. In the course of the Bull run, XRP flipped Tether USDT to become the third largest crypto asset by market capitalization while Ethereum the second largest crypto asset is yet to touch the $4000 price level.

Given the upcoming bull run predicted to intensify following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Here are 6 crypto assets that are likely to perform highly by 2025.

1. Bittensor (TAO)

Bittensor is a decentralized platform that deepens the utility of Machine intelligence in the blockchain ecosystem.

Bittensor facilitates the creation and exchange of machine intelligence using Blockchain technology. it establishes a neural network where participants can contribute AI models and access others’ creations.

The native crypto asset of the network is known as TAO is currently exchanging hands for $670 and surged by 13.6% in the last 7 days.

2. SUI (SUI)

Sui is a blockchain popular for delivering laser fast transactions that has the capacity of handling thousands of transactions per second. The fast transaction technology enables SUI to provide a seamless and responsive experience for dApp.

SUI is currently exchanging hands for $4.0 and surged by 24.8% in the last 7 days.

3. Arbitrum (ARB)

ARB’s core utility is to provide scalability solution to the Ethereum blockchain. The Ethereum blockchain is notorious for slow transactions and Arbitrum was created to fix that.

Arbitrum offers relatively faster and more affordable transactions compared to Ethereum. The network maintains ETH’s security by adjudicating on Layer-1.

ARB is currently trading at $1.08 surging by 17.9% in the last seven days.

4. Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a blockchain lending platform that lets its users borrow crypto. Aave functions on overcollateralized loans, where users must deposit a larger amount of cryptocurrency as collateral than the amount they intend to borrow.

AAVE employs a special smart contract called Safety Module in dispatching its utility.

AAVE is currently exchanging hands for $263 and surged by 26.7% in the past 7 days.

5. TRON (TRX)

The Tron Blockchain is famous for its facilitation of transactions mostly stablecoins. The TRC 20 network is one of the most famous networks in the industry for facilitating transactions. Tron has benefited from a variety of actions carried out by its founder recently.

Justin Sun the Chinese billionaire founder invested 30 million in WLFI tokens backed by Donald Trump’s family. He was made an advisor on the project after the significant investment. The founder also made the news by purchasing a 6.3 million artwork themed comedian. The crypto asset hit an all-time $0.4313 on December 4 and has surged by a whopping 45.8% in the last 7 days.

6. Herdera (HBAR)

Hedera is a native cryptocurrency powered by the Hedera Network and is known for fostering the development and deployment of various apps.

The platform uses a unique hash graph consensus algorithm, designed to be faster, more secure, and more privacy-friendly compared to a number of other blockchains.

Hedera has established itself as a carbon-negative, energy-efficient, and low-latency scalable platform.

Herdera is currently exchanging hands for $0.3079 and surged by a whopping 31.3% in the last 7 days and 110.4% in the last 2 weeks.

What to Know

These Altcoins are poised to surge in price value by 2025 given their 7-day price action value. The November Bull run which spilled into December is expected to intensify with Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

Bitcoin is expected to cross the $150,000 mark following this January bull run.