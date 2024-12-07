President Bola Tinubu has rejigged the nominees for the South East Development Board (SEDC), replacing the initial chairman, Emeka Atuman, with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

In addition to the replacement of the initial chairman nominee of the SEDC board, President Tinubu also replaced all three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejigged his list of nominees for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board, replacing the initial chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

“The President replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors,” the statement read in part.

The statement provided more details on the reshuffling of the nominees for the SEDC board, noting that President Tinubu removed Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa as a board member nominee.

It also disclosed that the President nominated Stanley Ohajuruka as a new executive director to replace Anthony Ugbo who was initially named in the first list of nominees.

More insight

Additionally, the statement noted that President Tinubu has nominated Toby Okechukwu as the new executive director of projects, replacing Obinna Obiekweihe while Chief Sylvester Okonkwo has been nominated as the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

The two nominated executive directors without a portfolio are Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede.

The statement further noted that President Tinubu retained Mark C. Okoye as the SEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Other nominees retained by the President include Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

The statement also noted that all the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu signed the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, alongside the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill into law on July 24, 2024.

According to the presidency, these bills are designed to accelerate development across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Providing additional details about the bills, the statement noted that the South-East Development Commission was created to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructure damaged in the region, as well as to tackle ecological problems and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South-East states.

Similarly, the North-West Development Commission was established to facilitate the reconstruction of roads, houses, and business premises destroyed by various crises, and to address poverty, literacy levels, ecological problems, and other related environmental or developmental challenges in North-West states.