Hyperliquid is a perpetual future trading decentralized finance protocol that operates on a layer 1 blockchain using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

The platform boasts an impressive capacity of 200,000 transactions per second and is known for offering advanced orders, up to 50x leverage, access to 20+ underlying assets, and copy trading.

The Platform was founded by two Harvard graduates who gained extensive experience in high-frequency trading working for HRT and Citadel.

Hyper liquids Mainnet was launched in 2023 and the project blossomed in just 6 months recording a total trading volume of $54 billion with a daily trading volume of $870 million.

Hyperliquid’s unique selling proposition lies in its ability to function as a centralized Exchange and an On-chain decentralized Exchange as well. This single feature accounted for the platform’s acquiring over 1000 users daily months after its launch.

As of today, Hyperliquid has over 220,000 users, which will continue to grow with the launch of its native token. The network generates a crazy trade volume on its DEX and it will only be a matter of time before Top exchanges, begin listing the native Hyperliquid token.

Native Token

The Native token of the Hyperliquid ecosystem is known as HYPE and it was recently launched in a Token Generation event. The native token is used for LI staking and Governance within the Hyperliquid network meeting the requirements of a utility token.

310 million HYPE tokens Airdropped

On November 29, the Hyperliquid Network launched its native token airdropping 310 million hype tokens to eligible community members.

The TGE launch price of HYPE tokens was $3.90 meaning the project distributed a whopping sum of $1.2 billion in Hype tokens.

Hype tokens surged 12 hours after launch by 63% to trade for $6.16 with its market capitalization of nearly $2 billion.

At the time of writing this report, Hype token is exchanging hands for $8.81 with a market cap of $2.9 billion.

Prospects

HYPE has surged from $3.90 on its TGE day to trade for $8.81 at the time of this report. The token achieved this feat in less than 7 days given its dual purpose use of functioning as an On-chain decentralized and Centralized exchange at the same time.

Community members of the Hyperliquid network described it as a Binance prototype without KYC, Usernames, and Logins.

What to Know

Hyperliquid’s $1.2 billion airdrop is up there with Hamster Kombat as one of the biggest airdrops in the crypto industry. Such heavy Airdrops provide a Liquidity boost for the crypto market which is a net positive.

Hyperliquid was shilled in the Nigerian crypto space by a few influencers with one of them narrating how the fluid nature of the network helped him save over $25,000 worth of hype tokens .