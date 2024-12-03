On this week’s episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, we explore the potential for Nigeria’s market capitalization to hit 60 trillion Naira by year-end. What factors are driving this surge, and is this target achievable? We also discuss the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interest rate surpassing Ghana’s and its impact on businesses and investments. Additionally, we review the National Bureau of Statistics’ report, which shows a drop in Nigeria’s unemployment rate to 4.3%—a significant indicator of the country’s economic recovery. Finally, we examine Access Holdings PLC’s acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank operations across Africa and what it means for investors. Watch the full episode on YouTube.