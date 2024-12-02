The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has disclosed that 155,969 cases are pending across its divisions in Nigeria for the year 2024.

Tsoho made this disclosure on Monday at the opening of the 2024/2025 Special Legal Year court session of the Federal High Court, attended by Nairametrics analysts.

The Chief Judge seized the moment to provide the audience with a status update on litigation before the court in the past legal year, 2023/2024.

Breakdown of Cases

According to the Chief Judge, at the beginning of the 2024 legal year, a total of 152,469 cases were pending and carried over from the previous legal year.

“Within the legal year under review (2023/2024), a total of 13,648 cases were filed, and 10,148 were disposed of, leaving 155,969 cases pending, which have been carried over to the current legal year,” he said.

He explained that these figures represent the following cases: Civil – 43,030; Criminal – 41,335; Fundamental Rights Enforcement – 28,760; and AMCON cases, as well as Petitions and Motions, together – 42,844.

From the analysis, Tsoho maintained that judges of the Federal High Court have done well in the face of an enormous workload in their jurisdictions, notwithstanding that eight of them were elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench this year.

More Insights

The Chief Judge reiterated his determination to ensure the effective administration of justice, with the welfare of judges and support staff remaining his priority.

He said judges and other judicial officers have been equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the judicial system in order to enhance effective justice delivery.

Despite several achievements, he noted that the high volume of cases filed in the courts remains a great concern.

He urged stakeholders to continue exploring innovative approaches to case management and encourage the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to address this challenge.

“It needs to be emphasized that adequate funding is crucial to the effective functioning of the judiciary. We must advocate for increased budgetary allocations to ensure that the Federal High Court and the judiciary as a whole have the resources necessary to fulfil their mandates,” he added.

He urged fellow judges to strive to resolve cases expeditiously while ensuring that justice is not compromised, adding that delays in the administration of justice erode public confidence and undermine the rule of law.

“The judiciary must be transparent and accountable in all its operations. This includes providing access to court records and information and ensuring that judicial processes are open and accessible to the public on application,” he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Judge warned lawyers and litigants to refrain from attacking judges and their decisions in the media, advising aggrieved individuals to appeal or “quietly” report any judicial misconduct to the National Judicial Council.

What you should know: The Federal High Court has a wide range of jurisdiction covering matters such as finance, revenue, civil service, and more.

It also has concurrent jurisdiction with the High Court of the FCT and State High Courts in respect of fundamental rights matters by virtue of Section 46(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.