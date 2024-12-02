The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with an estimated population of 6.95 million, has an HIV prevalence rate of 1.4%, slightly above the national average of 1.3%, according to Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

She made this disclosure on Monday in Abuja during a press conference to mark the 2024 World AIDS Day.

Fasawe highlighted the theme of this year’s event, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children”, which calls for a renewed focus on addressing pediatric HIV and safeguarding the rights of everyone affected by the disease.

Represented by the Director-General, Hospital Management Board, Dr Olubenga Bello, the mandate secretary, revealed that of the 61,384 people placed on treatment, 1,048 were children, representing 3.8% and receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

“FCT, with an estimated population of 6.95 million had an HIV prevalence rate of 1.4 percent, a little over the national figure of 1.3%,” Fasawe noted.

She said that the FCTA was currently expanding and strengthening HIV Services in the FCT.

“Our health sector response has been strengthened by a comprehensive network of 122 service delivery points, offering antiretrovirals across the six Area Councils in the FCT.

“Also, there are 285 other conventional spoke sites and 37 unconventional sites, which provide decentralized community-based care to ensure services reach even the most remote populations.

“The FCT’s decentralized model ensures that no one is left behind, enabling communities to access quality care and support close to home,” she said.

Innovative interventions targeting pediatric HIV

Fasawe further said to address pediatric HIV, the FCT has deployed unique interventions, such as mentor mothers who serve as linkage escorts for pregnant women, guiding them through care pathways.

The FCT has also trained unconventional caregivers, such as traditional birth attendants, to emphasize the importance of facility-based births, prophylaxis, and early infant diagnosis, with samples collected within the first 72 hours of life.

Community-based initiatives like the Mothers’ Love Party and the AP3 Initiative further bolster support for the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV programs.

“We also expanded access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention, ensuring that individuals without HIV remain free of the disease,” she said.

Fasawe credited the successes to strong partnerships with organizations such as the National AIDS and STI Control Programme, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, and key implementing partners, including the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Mothers2Mothers, the Association for Reproductive and Family Health, and YouthRISE.

“Together, we have prioritized key populations, women, children, and vulnerable groups to ensure that every person diagnosed with HIV receives the care, dignity, and support they deserve,” she said.

However, she noted that challenges remain, particularly Nigeria’s high burden of pediatric HIV, requiring sustained efforts to identify cases, link individuals to care, and prevent new infections.

Fasawe reaffirmed the FCTA’s commitment to combating stigma and discrimination, which hinder access to care.

She emphasized plans to intensify outreach efforts to protect vulnerable populations and ensure access to quality care for all living with HIV.