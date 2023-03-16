The Nigerian Police Force said there would be movement restrictions on Saturday, March 18 during the gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections.

A statement released on Twitter by the Police on Thursday afternoon noted that the movement restriction directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory, as no election would be conducted there.

Movement restrictions: The police said the restriction also covers the ban on VIP Aides and security outfits. It urged Nigerians to be law-abiding whilst assuring them that they will be able to exercise their franchise, albeit unhindered.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day in all states where elections will be conducted except for those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers

“Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc. This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being conducted therein.

“Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.”

In case you missed it: No fewer than 13 people were killed in 36 incidents across Nigeria during Nigeria’s Presidential elections held last month.

This was disclosed by socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intelligence on Thursday, adding that the death could rise to 28 according to certain media reports.

The South-South region recorded the most deaths at 6 according o the report.

Incident: SBM said one of the significant failings of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections was the pockets of violence that occurred in polling units across the country, some deadly.

“In 36 incidents that we have mapped on election day alone, no fewer than 13 people were killed. If we add the numbers from some media reports, the fatalities could rise to 28caccording to the report, the South-South recorded 6 deaths, followed by 3 in the North West,” part of the report said.