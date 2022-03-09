A lot of times, acquiring a property of your choice in a desired neighbourhood could be difficult, especially when there are not enough financial resources to do so.

Choosing to settle within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could cost an arm and leg, but with the right information and guidance, one can acquire pocket-friendly property.

Most real estate firms offer instalment payment options, making it more affordable and accessible for people to own properties now.

Nairametrics looked into some pocket-friendly properties within the FCT. Most well-known developers reached by Nairametrics said they did not have portions of land below N10 million; however, those who had within that range availed us of the details: locations, prices and sizes.

A real estate expert told Nairametrics that estates often provide solutions in pricing. He said Abuja is divided into phases and a price point below N5 million within Abuja can be obtained in locations like Lugbe, Karasana, Kuje, Karu, Airport road, Gwagwalada, Idu, Karimo and some parts of Lokogoma.

Adron Homes

At Adron Homes, one can acquire a plot of land for as low as N5 million at its Central Park and Gardens, Gwagwalada phase 4 estate.

At its Central Park & Gardens Centenary estate located at Phase 3 Kuje FCT, a 454 square meter goes for N12million.

For its properties, a 2-bedroom terrace shell located at Manhattan Park and Gardens Phase 1, Keffi/Abuja road, Uke in Nasarawa goes for N14.5 million

Urban Shelters

Urban Shelter Estate Kyami, close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, which they claim sits on 10 hectares of land, accommodates a total of 655 families of diverse categories of houses which include studio flats, one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom, three-bedroom terrace, two-bedroom semi-detached duplexes, three-bedroom semi-detached duplexes and four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes.

According to them, these units are divided into three clusters (ABC) and separated by lush green lawns.

A subscriber can acquire a plot of land for below N10 million in its estate, while its duplex goes for N15 million.

Revolution Plus

In its New Castle Estate Kuje Abuja, Revolution Plus offers 300sqm for N4 million, 450sqm for N5.5million and 500sqm for N6.5 million.

Revolution plus claims the estate is designed to offer good road networks, recreation and public facilities, streetlight and 24/7 security services.

In its Royalty Park and Garden, situated along Abuja/Keffi road before Goshen city Abuja, its plot goes for N1.5 million as stated on their website. A subscriber can pay in instalments for three months or buy outright.

Iva Green Estate

Iva Green Estate Kuje, Abuja, benefits from the impressive level of public infrastructural development around the estate.

Iva Green Estate claims that it features a modern estate layout design with best-in-class architectural building designs offering various options of both properties and land in Abuja.

For its land only option, 280sqm goes for N2.4 million, 300sqm goes for N2.7 million and 450sqm goes for N3.8 million.

While Its semi-finished 4-bedroom detached duplex is selling at N25.7 million, its semi-finished semi-detached duplex is selling at 24.95 million. Both are situated at Iva Green Estate in Kuje.

According to them, the estate is designed to have well paved roads, walkways, green areas CCTV and street lights.

Abuja Property Development Company (APDC)

APDC has available Mortgage & Installment plans. Its one bedroom luxury apartment is selling for N11.8million at its phase 2 Kubwa Capital estate Abuja. According to them, the estate is currently occupied with over 200 residents with all the basic on-site facilities available.

Iva’s 2 Bedroom Flat Classic, Ace Phase which is situated along Kubwa Expressway in Abuja, is selling for N15,635,000 while its carcass goes for N10,383,000

The estate is a 31 minutes drive to Garki and a 35-minute drive to the airport.

What you should know

Prospective homebuyers could take advantage of when most developers are offering promos. For example, on 14 February, Adron Homes sold for half the actual price.

Be sure to confirm the size and documents before making payments.