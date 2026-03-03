The economic relationship between China and Nigeria has grown into one of the most visible partnerships in Africa, with the country becoming the largest builder of infrastructure in Nigeria.
Over the past two decades, both countries have strengthened ties through trade, infrastructure financing, and investment driven by Nigeria’s need for capital and gaps in critical infrastructure industrial capacity and China’s search for markets, resources, and geopolitical influence.
Chinese firms have brought technical expertise, manpower, and financing that have accelerated the execution of large‑scale projects, with China’s direct investment in Nigeria reaching $ 690 million, rising by 103% in 2025.
Aside from this, trade figures highlight that in July 2025, trade between the two countries had risen by 34.7% to $15.48 billion, and by December, trade volume reached 28 billion US dollars, an increase of more than 28 percent year-on-year.
Today, hundreds of Chinese firms operate in Nigeria across a range of sectors, predominantly in construction, but also in manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy. As these companies continue to grow their footprint, they remain central players in Nigeria’s effort to expand and modernize its infrastructure.
Here are the top Chinese construction companies in Nigeria
China Railway Construction Corporation, widely known as CRCC, is recognised as one of the largest construction and engineering companies in the world, often ranking among the top three by revenue globally. It operates in over 140 countries, with footprint in rail, highway, bridge, tunnel and urban transit projects.
- CRCC’s involvement in Nigeria goes back decades as part of China’s broader engagement in building the country’s rail network. The firm has been involved in landmark rail contracts, including the ongoing Kano–Kaduna standard gauge railway, which was around 39% completed and on track for full delivery in December 2026, as well as the Abuja–Kaduna and Lagos–Ibadan railways.
- In 2019, the federal government and the company signed an agreement to construct the $3.9 billion Abuja-Baru-Itakpe-Warri rail line.
- As part of the agreement, the CRCC will also handle the construction of a new seaport in Warri. The projects, upon completion, will be managed by the consortium for a period of 30 years.
