The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved N853 million for the purchase of 86 housing units to support public servants and other beneficiaries in the state.

The approval was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Mr. Sagir Musa, while briefing journalists after the council meeting in Dutse, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The decision forms part of the state government’s broader efforts to address accommodation challenges and expand access to affordable housing for residents.

What they are saying

Musa explained that the council approved the purchase of the 86 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development at a total cost of N853,138,929.56.

According to him, the acquisition is aimed at addressing accommodation challenges within the state, particularly for public servants and other eligible beneficiaries.

“The sole aim is for the administration to expand access to affordable housing and improve the welfare of citizens,” Musa said.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-Point Agenda on housing and urban development, which is designed to promote decent shelter, reduce housing deficits, and enhance living standards across the state.

More insights

Since the Jigawa Government approved N853,138,929.56 for 86 housing units, the average cost comes to about N9.92 million per unit. This provides a clearer picture of the pricing structure of the acquisition and how it compares with federal housing schemes.

In November 2024, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Musa Dangiwa, disclosed that government-funded one-bedroom units under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme cost between N8 million and N9 million.

He explained that Renewed Hope Estates are financed through federal budgetary allocations, with subsidies covering infrastructure and land provided at no cost.

In contrast, Renewed Hope Cities developed under a Public Private Partnership model cost about N22 million per unit due to reliance on high-interest loans and the additional burden of land acquisition and infrastructure costs.

At roughly N9.92 million per unit, the Jigawa purchase falls within the federally subsidised estate pricing range rather than the higher Public Private Partnership pricing structure.

What you should know

For the 2025 dry season, the Jigawa State Government approved N7 billion for the payment of agro-input dealers and service providers under the 2025 dry season rice cultivation programme. The funding was expected to fast-track the implementation of the 2025 Dry Season Rice Input Voucher System.

The state government said it was intensifying dry-season rice farming initiatives through the timely provision and full payment for critical agricultural inputs to thousands of farmers.

The interventions included the provision of high-quality seeds, fertilisers and chemicals to support large-scale rice production.

The initiative underscored the administration’s resolve to position Jigawa as a leading hub for rice production in Nigeria.

For the 2026 dry season, the council has now approved N1.6 billion for the Dry Season Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme.

The N1.6 billion allocation for 2026 reflects a continued commitment to agricultural support, following the larger N7 billion intervention approved for the 2025 dry season programme.