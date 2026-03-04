The Lagos State Government has said its planned 132kV electricity transmission line will boost electricity supply in the Lekki-Epe and Ajah areas of the state.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, AbdulHafeez Toriola, during a stakeholders’ engagement with residents.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Public Affairs, Adetola Idowu, the meeting was held on Tuesday at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Ikeja.

What the ministry is saying

The Permanent Secretary said the project would address epileptic power supply and drive full development in the Lekki-Epe and Ajah areas.

“I believe we all agree with me that when it comes to power, I mean energy, for the people in Ibeju-Epe, there has been this epileptic power supply. We need to increase the power supply in that area.

“The government has been planning to increase power supply so that we can have full development in that particular area,” Toriola said.

Toriola noted that the forum was designed to educate stakeholders, receive feedback, and address potential challenges, including land and physical planning concerns, as well as ongoing road construction along the corridor.

More insights

Part of the projects coming to the area also includes a gas pipeline.

While the 132kV electricity transmission line’s Right-of-Way corridor is from Ajah to Ibeju-Lekki (Eleko) Junction, the gas pipeline spans from Bonny Camp to Alaro City in Epe.

During the engagement, officials assured property owners and residents that adequate compensation would be paid for buildings and structures affected by the proposed project.

Speaking at the forum, the Director of Acquisitions, Revocation and Compensation at the Lagos State Lands Bureau, Olawale Ojikutu, said that landowners are expected to possess valid titles and approved building plans to qualify for compensation.

“You must have title to your land. You must have a full building plan for your land. But if we should implement this strictly, I’m sure up to 80 per cent of people will not be entitled to compensation. But in Lagos, we push this aside and make sure that we provide adequate compensation.

“I want to assure you here that once a detailed inventory is taken and all the necessary preliminary surveys are done, we will take adequate notice of every affected property. Be rest assured that we have your compensation as appropriate,” he said.

Backstory

The latest stakeholders’ engagement is the second of such meetings with residents, traditional rulers, youths, and other community members.

At the first engagement, held on February 6, 2026, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, reiterated the state government’s commitment to expanding power and gas infrastructure.

“At the end of the day, we are removing a lot of pain associated with the Lekki-Epe corridor. We are creating service setbacks so that electricity can come in conveniently, gas pipelines can come in conveniently, and drainage systems can come in conveniently,” he said.

Ogunleye stressed that the projects align with the vision of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to make Lagos a 21st-century economy driven by a reliable energy supply.

What you should know

In April 2025, the Lagos State Government announced plans to generate 6 gigawatts (GW) of electricity over a period of three years as part of a clean energy drive aimed at improving power supply across the state.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the “Lagos Electricity Market Summit” held in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos needs to move beyond reliance on the national grid to achieve long-term energy stability.