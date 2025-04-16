The Lagos State Government has announced plans to generate 6 gigawatts (GW) of electricity over the next three years as part of a clean energy drive aimed at improving power supply across the state.

This was disclosed by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the “Lagos Electricity Market Summit” on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos needs to move beyond reliance on the national grid to achieve long-term energy stability.

“Lagos State has begun a journey to achieve energy independence with the target of 6 gigawatts in power generation over the next three years.

“The bold move to establish a reliable clean energy source to address power shortfall in the State was a direct result of the Lagos State Electricity Act signed into law last December by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which gave a bc legal framework for private investment in public energy infrastructure,” the source read in part.

The summit served as a strategic platform to engage regulators, investors, and key stakeholders on the state’s energy framework.

More Insights

The Governor explained that the foundation of this transition began in December 2024, with the signing of the Lagos State Electricity Law, which allows private sector participation and local regulation of power generation and distribution.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from developers to build gas-fired plants, solar farms, and captive power projects.

According to him, these projects are expected to contribute 6 GW to Lagos’ electricity supply.

He added that as part of the plan to reduce pressure on the grid, the government will also upgrade 22,000 streetlights across the state to improve energy efficiency and reduce pressure on the national grid.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that to support this, Lagos has set up the Lagos Electricity Regulatory Commission and an Independent System Operator (ISO) to manage licensing, compliance, and ensure stability in the state’s power sector.

What You Should Know

The Lagos Electricity 2024 signed bill is expected to significantly enhance the state’s energy infrastructure, improve electricity supply, benefiting both households and businesses.

This new legislation replaces the Lagos State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018 and establishes the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to oversee the electricity market, regulate power generation, and set tariffs.

With Lagos’ growing population and expanding economy, the demand for electricity continues to outpace supply. The current strategy not only aims to bridge the supply gap but also to reduce pressure on the national grid and support industrial and economic development.