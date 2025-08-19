The Jigawa State Government has approved N7 billion for the payment of Agro-Inputs Dealers and Service Providers under the 2025 dry season rice cultivation programme.

The funding is expected to fast-track the implementation of the 2025 Dry Season Rice Input Voucher System.

Mr. Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, disclosed this at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Tuesday in Dutse.

Supporting farmers and boosting food security

He said the gesture would deepen the government’s commitment to agricultural transformation with major investment in dry-season rice farming.

“In a bold move to strengthen food security, empower rural farmers, and ensure a bumper harvest, the council has approved the sum, in addition to the sum of N3,268,336,287.00, redeemed by the agro-farmers.

“The agro-farmers were those who benefited from the dry season rice programme in the last season, making a total sum of N10,330,522,777.00,” he said.

Provision of critical agricultural inputs

According to Musa, the state government is intensifying dry-season rice farming initiatives through the timely provision and full payment of critical agricultural inputs to thousands of farmers in the state.

He said the interventions would include provisions of high-quality seeds, fertilisers and chemicals, stressing that it underscored the administration’s resolve to make Jigawa a leading hub for rice production in Nigeria.

Investment in water infrastructure

Musa said the council also approved N365.7 million for the construction of 4,600 tube-wells in key farming communities across the state.

“The intervention is designed to enhance water access for dry season rice farming, empower smallholder farmers and increase agricultural productivity, paving the way for a bumper harvest.”

What you should know

The 2025 Dry Season Rice Cultivation Programme in Jigawa State is a significant agricultural initiative aimed at transforming the state’s rice production capacity and enhancing food security.

The programme was officially launched in April 2025 in Jura village, Auyo Local Government Area, by Governor Umar Namadi.

The state aims to produce 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice annually.

Over 1.2 million hectares of land have been developed under the all-season farming initiative to support year-round rice cultivation.

Approximately 58,500 farmers across 27 localities are participating in the dry-season rice farming programme.

The state government is providing subsidised agricultural inputs, including improved rice seedlings, NPK and urea fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, and 20,000 solar and gasoline-powered water pump machines.

However, farmers are receiving soft loans with repayment subsidies of 30%, 20%, and 10% to ease their financial burden.

The state government has issued a stern warning against the sale or diversion of agricultural inputs meant for the programme, emphasising strict penalties for violators.