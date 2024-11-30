Federal Government in collaboration with Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is working to develop a methane tracker to enhance emission monitoring and regulation in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas released during oil and gas production, processing, and transportation. It contributes to global warming, making it crucial to address its emissions in efforts to mitigate climate change.

Adam Heal, Executive Director of the Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), disclosed this at a recent workshop themed “Presentation of the Prototype Methane Tracker” held in Abuja by the Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) in partnership with Nigeria’s central government.

Adam Heal highlighted the importance of tracking methane emissions, providing credible data to regulatory bodies and stakeholders for mitigating climate change

“The SDN has been supporting the tracking and monitoring of methane emissions in Nigeria.

“The tracker is being developed by SDN in collaboration with the Federal Government and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Heal explained.

Benefits of the methane tracker

Heal further emphasized that without better identification of major methane sources, it would be difficult for the government, relevant regulatory agencies, and the private sector to take appropriate action.

“We all know that without better identification of major methane sources, it will be difficult for government, relevant regulatory agencies and the private sector to identify and respond accordingly,” he said.

The methane tracker aims to give Nigeria a better understanding of methane emissions by providing credible data from emitters in the oil and gas sector.

Heal explained that the tracker will help identify sources of methane more efficiently.

“We are hoping to build on freely available data from sources and integrate it into a platform which is tailored specifically for the needs of Nigerian regulators and industry,” he said.

He added that the tracker would also help to tell which companies were making efforts to reduce methane emissions. In some cases, some companies may be making efforts but they may not have the credible data needed to show it

More Insights

Dr. Jude Samuelson, Head of Environment at SDN, further explained the importance of the methane tracker, stating that it would provide credible data for regulatory agencies and enable Nigeria to report emission reductions in line with its national commitments.

He said the tracker is seen as a groundbreaking tool that, when fully developed, will be invaluable for Nigeria’s regulatory agencies and contribute to Nigeria’s climate change mitigation goals.

Ms. Adesola Olatunde, a representative of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat, described the tracker as a significant milestone for Nigeria

“This is very critical, and it is a very good thing for the country. What is needed now is a detailed collaboration and engagement with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the tracker fits into our national priorities,” she said.