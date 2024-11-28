The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that 5.5 billion people are online in 2024, marking an increase of 227 million individuals from 2023.

Despite this progress, the ITU’s latest Facts and Figures 2024 report highlights the persistent digital divide, particularly in low-income countries, where access to the Internet remains a significant challenge.

According to the report, 68% of the global population now has Internet access, but about one-third—approximately 2.6 billion people remain offline.

Disparities in connection

The report underscores the disparity in Internet use between high-income and low-income countries, with 93% of the population online in high-income countries compared to only 27% in low-income nations.

“Facts and Figures 2024 is a tale of two digital realities between high-income and low-income countries,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

“The most vulnerable people are being left behind, missing out on opportunities for education, employment, and information.

“Stark gaps in critical connectivity indicators are cutting off the most vulnerable people from online access to information, education, and employment opportunities.

“This report is a reminder that true progress in our interconnected world isn’t just about how fast we move forward, but about making sure everyone moves forward together,” Bogdan-Martin added.

Key Findings

The ITU report found that Internet usage is significantly higher in urban areas (83%) compared to rural areas (48%). Of the 2.6 billion offline individuals, 1.8 billion live in rural regions. The report also found that:

While progress has been made, men (70%) are still more likely than women (65%) to use the Internet globally. In least-developed countries (LDCs), this gap remains stark.

Younger individuals are more likely to be online, with 79% of those aged 15–24 using the Internet, compared to 66% of the broader population.

While Internet access is becoming cheaper, affordability remains a barrier in low-income countries, where a fixed broadband subscription can cost nearly a third of the average monthly income.

Mobile phone ownership has reached 80% of people aged 10 and above globally. However, in low-income countries, only 56% own a mobile phone, compared to over 95% in high-income economies.

Global 5G coverage is estimated at 51% in 2024, but only 4% of people in low-income countries have access, compared to 84% in high-income countries.

Internet traffic continues to grow, but usage disparities persist. The average monthly mobile broadband traffic per subscription in high-income countries is eight times higher than in low-income economies.

Call to action

Commenting on the report, the Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, emphasized the need for accelerated efforts to bridge the digital divide.

“The world is inching towards universal access when it should be sprinting.

“We must intensify efforts to remove barriers that keep people offline and ensure universal and meaningful connectivity for all,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria with over 200 million population had 132 million active mobile internet connections as of September 2024, according to the data published by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This figure included several individual Nigerians with multiple connected lines, an indication that individual Nigerians connected to the internet might not be up to 100 million.

The government has also reacknowledged that there is a wide connectivity gap in the country, hence embarking on a nationwide fibre optic project to lay an additional 90,000 fibre cables across the country to boost connectivity.