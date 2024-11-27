The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has vowed to address exporters’ challenges through targeted policies, ensuring 2025 becomes a pivotal year for the sector.

She made the pledge on Tuesday during the Ministerial Export Consultation held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, after hearing the concerns raised by exporters during the interactive session. Dr. Oduwole promised to develop a comprehensive action plan with clear timelines to address these issues.

The event brought together the top 100 exporters, including Starlink Global, Indorama, and OLAM, who account for 80% of Nigeria’s export volume. Regulatory bodies such as the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Nigerian Export

“We will support you. We will serve you. And we will address these things,” she said.

“What gets measured, gets done. We will make an action plan that we’ll bring back to you with timelines. And I believe 2025 is going to be a great year.”

Exporters raised concerns over frequent rejections of agricultural produce in international markets due to non-compliant pesticide use, logistical inefficiencies, high port charges, and issues related to the Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) form, which exporters must complete for processing their export transactions.

They also highlighted inadequacies in the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme, which they noted has failed to provide sufficient incentives to support export growth.

An agribusiness exporter emphasized the need for better regulatory guidance and farmer education to address pesticide compliance issues.

“Many of our agricultural products are rejected abroad because farmers lack proper training on pesticide use, and this affects our reputation in global markets,” he said.

A representative from Indorama noted that multiple levies and withholding taxes on freight and port operations significantly increase export costs.

“These additional charges make Nigerian products less competitive globally, especially when compared to goods from countries with more favourable policies,” the representative remarked.

A consultant urged the Nigerian government to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to secure duty-free and quota-free access to European markets.

“Countries like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire already enjoy significant competitive advantages through EPAs, and Nigeria must act quickly to level the playing field,” the consultant stated.

Dr. Oduwole also acknowledged the support of the Comptroller General of Customs in facilitating trade and improving ease of doing business.

Regulators’ efforts at supporting the Nigerian ecosystem

The regulators in the Nigerian ecosystem also addressed concerns raised by exporters. Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), outlined key initiatives to tackle challenges, including enhancing production, quality, market access, and value addition.

She highlighted the planned establishment of Export Trade Houses across the country to streamline trade and improve market access.

Ayeni also announced that exporters can now receive proceeds in Cefa, stating, “Cefa is one of the currencies that Nigerian exporters can now receive export proceeds,” simplifying regional transactions.

Ayeni further emphasized the council’s collaboration with northern farmers to boost productivity through capacity-building and seedling distribution, alongside plans to automate export documentation for improved efficiency.

Abba Bello, Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, addressed funding gaps for non-oil exporters, vowing to mobilize funds and partner with commercial banks to offer tailored credit solutions.

“Access to finance is a major constraint, and we are committed to bridging this gap to support exporters in their growth and global competitiveness,” Bello said.

Also, the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi discussed efforts to streamline export processes, including automating port operations and deploying scanners by 2025.

He acknowledged exporters’ concerns with the Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) form and forex repatriation, stating, “The issue of NXP is as painful to you as it is to me,” and calling for collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bolster the economy.

Adeniyi also stressed the importance of regional cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and announced plans for a 2025 regional meeting to harmonize export processes across Africa.