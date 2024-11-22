The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has committed N724 million over the past three years to market Nigeria as a global tourism destination, largely through its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

This investment, which includes costs for exhibition pavilions, promotional materials, and member logistics, has been critical in revitalizing Nigeria’s presence on the global tourism map, according to NANTA’s immediate past president, Susan Akporiaye.

“In three years, NANTA spent N724,226,100 to position Nigeria at WTM, despite skeletal support in 2022 and 2023,” said Akporiaye during an interview. “Private sector contributions from organizations such as La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Air Peace, and Ibom Air supplemented these efforts.”

The 2024 edition of WTM marked a turning point, with expanded private-sector involvement. Ibom Air and Sabre Travel Network became co-exhibitors, alongside Eko Hotels, which supported promotional placements. “Their contributions elevated Nigeria’s participation to a grander scale,” Akporiaye added.

What to know

NANTA resumed Nigeria’s attendance at WTM after a 10-year hiatus, driven by its mission to create international business opportunities for its members while representing the nation on the global stage. The association also successfully handed over Nigeria’s participation at WTM to the Nigerian government during the 2024 event.

“Our efforts have shown that continuity is the cornerstone of progress,” said Akporiaye, commending the association’s current president, Yinka Folami, for advancing this vision. “NANTA’s presence at WTM has not only drawn international attention to Nigeria’s tourism potential but has also sparked the government’s renewed interest in global travel exhibitions.”

Participation in WTM has delivered measurable benefits for NANTA members, fostering international partnerships with airlines and tourism boards. These collaborations have enabled training programs and expanded awareness of Nigeria’s tourism assets.

“Our members’ businesses have grown significantly due to these partnerships. Personally, my involvement at WTM has enabled me to expand into MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events,” Akporiaye said.

NANTA’s membership, comprising experienced travel consultants, continues to drive the association’s mission of providing comprehensive travel solutions. With 90% of the funding for WTM participation coming from its members, NANTA’s commitment reflects both patriotism and a deep belief in the potential of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Looking ahead, Akporiaye emphasized that NANTA’s dedication has set a strong foundation for sustained growth in the industry. “We are proud that our sacrifices have reestablished Nigeria’s presence on the global stage, and we look forward to seeing our efforts bear long-term fruit,” she concluded.