Uganda’s tourism sector recorded a 48.5 percent growth to reach $1.025 billion last year according to the 2024 Tourism and Trends Statistics report.

According to the East African, Uganda’s tourism sector is expected to recover to its Pre Covid 19 levels after the sector witnessed an 83.4 percent rebound supported by tourist arrivals.

The authorities attribute the increase in both numbers and revenue to tourists arriving from within Africa and also foreign tourists from the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

In the last three years, Uganda has expanded its marketing efforts to southern and western Africa. Ugandan Airways has also ramped up its output by preferring new routes.

Ugandan authorities responsible for Tourism in the country commented on the positive numbers in the latest report from the tourism sector.

“Through the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, in collaboration with its agencies and the private sector, we have witnessed a recovery of the industry. International arrivals have increased to an impressive 82.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” said Doreen Katusiime, the Tourism Permanent Secretary.

The report also highlighted that domestic tourism increased by 25.3% in 2023 with many Ugandans now visiting national parks and other recreational centers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the tourism sector in Uganda was the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner raking in about $1.6bn annually.

The sector employs more than 620,000 people directly or indirectly.

Key stakeholders in the Ugandan tourism sector argue that the sector could do a lot better with more funding from the government.

Earlier last year, the government caused a public stir when it announced it was reducing the tourism budget from ($52 million) in the previous financial year to only ($24 million) for 2023/2024.

Technocrats in the tourism sector believe more government funding is needed to upgrade, maintain, and develop tourism sites. Funding is also needed to invest in Exhibitions, International meetings, and the implementation of the national tourism marketing strategy.

According to World Tourism data, Global Traffic for tourism is now hitting Pre covid 19 levels with Asia and Africa taking the lead.

What to Know

Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan retained the first, second, and third positions respectively, and continue to be Uganda’s largest African source markets, jointly accounting for 80 percent of all arrivals in Africa in 2023.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s key sectors contributing about 4.7 percent to the country’s GDP.

International tourism revenue hit $1.4 trillion in 2023 about 93% of the $1.5 trillion earned in 2019.