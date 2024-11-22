The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara has debunked claims that it awarded a professorship to Dr. Bernard Odoh, the recently sacked Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

At a press briefing in Gusau, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Prof. Muazu Abubakar, dismissed the claims as baseless and fraudulent.

He emphasized that Odoh’s purported appointment and confirmation as a Professor were fabricated.

“The so-called letters of offer of tenure of appointment as Professor and confirmation of promotion to the post of Professor, dated 30th April 2015 and 12th Nov. 2015, were an administrative fraud.”

He further highlighted that the documents in circulation, allegedly certified by the former Registrar, Ibrahim Bawa-Kaura, were questionable:

“The so-called letters and offer of appointments purported to be certified true copies hurriedly endorsed by the former Registrar of the university, dated November 8, 2024, six years after he left the services of the university, were also administrative fraud.”

Defending institutional integrity

Prof. Muazu Abubakar expressed concerns over the misinformation surrounding Dr. Bernard Odoh’s professorship claims, stating that it has impacted the university’s credibility, prompting management to clarify the issue publicly.

“In the last two weeks, both the mainstream and new media in Nigeria have been awash with screaming headlines about the controversy surrounding the appointment of Odoh as Vice-Chancellor

“The widely circulated misinformation by Odoh has no doubt raised serious concerns about the credibility and reputation of the Federal University Gusau. Consequently, the university management has decided to go public to tell its own side of the story to stem further misinformation on the issue.”

According to Abubakar, everything about Odoh’s purported offer of appointment as a tenured staff and confirmation of promotion as a Professor was shoddy, fraudulent, utterly devoid of due process, and smacks of illegality

He stated that there was no evidence in the university’s records to support Odoh’s claim of being employed or promoted by FUGUS:

“From available records, Odoh has not and has never been its tenured staff, let alone being confirmed as a Professor by the institution,” he said.

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, the removal of Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, and Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, the university registrar.

The decision follows controversial reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, and registrar Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, without following the established university procedures.

The move also led to the dissolution of the university council headed by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, with five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.