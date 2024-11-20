President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, and removed key officials, including the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, and the Registrar, Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike.

The council, chaired by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, comprised five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.

The decision was conveyed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Wednesday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, and the removal of Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the new Vice Chancellor, and Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, the registrar.

“The council, led by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, included five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, and Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin,” the statement read in part.

The statement explained that the decision was based on the governing council’s appointment of an unqualified vice chancellor through an irregular and unlawful process that contravened the university’s governing laws. This misstep created tensions between the university’s Senate and the council, necessitating federal intervention to resolve the matter.

It highlighted that President Tinubu’s directive underscores his commitment to ensuring due process in the management of tertiary institutions. Additionally, the statement emphasized the need for university councils to strictly adhere to their enabling acts to maintain smooth and effective academic operations.

More insight

The statement further disclosed that President Tinubu approved the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Salami’s dismissal was attributed to his unauthorized suspension of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, a move made without adherence to prescribed procedures.

The statement emphasized that despite repeated directives from the Federal Ministry of Education to reverse the illegal suspension, Salami reportedly defied the orders and instead resorted to abusive and threatening conduct toward senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary. Such actions were seen as not only undermining the integrity of the university’s governance but also disrupting its smooth functioning.

The statement emphasized that Salami’s removal demonstrates the government’s commitment to accountability and adherence to the rule of law in tertiary institutions.

It highlighted the expectation for university councils to operate transparently and professionally within their legal frameworks, aligning with broader efforts to uphold higher education standards and good governance in Nigeria.