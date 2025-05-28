President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members to the governing councils of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

This disclosure was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Nairametrics reported the removal of the previous governing council of UNIABUJA earlier in February 2025 and the removal of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aisha Maikudi, over eligibility concerns.

“President Bola Tinubu has appointed new members for the governing councils of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

“In February, President Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of UNIABUJA and sacked the university’s vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid controversy over her eligibility,” the source read in part.

The newly appointed council members are expected to play key roles in improving the governance and academic progress of these institutions. Their work aligns with President Tinubu’s broader vision to reform higher education and promote excellence in Nigeria’s universities.

The full list of new appointees is as follows:

University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

Prof. Rosemary Egonmwan – South South

Dr. Adedeji Adefuye – South West

Prof. Sarki Abdulkadir – North West

Prof. Aminu Dukku – North East

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Barr. Ogbonna Odo – South East

Muhammad Tahir – North West

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU)

Dr. Nkem Okeke – South East

Ofoke Ugbala – South East

Dame Amina Yakowa – North West

Nojeeb Agunbiade – South West

What you should know

Following the removal of the previous governing council, President Tinubu appointed new members to the federal university councils to address leadership challenges and improve governance. This initiative aims to restore accountability and strengthen institutional management.

In March, President Bola Tinubu appointed Senator Binta Garba as the Pro-Chancellor, alongside the Governing Council members and Principal Officers of the newly established Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

In August 2024, the current administration approved the appointment of 65 new members to the governing councils of 13 federal universities and tertiary institutions across Nigeria. These new councils are expected to provide clear direction, enhance accountability, and improve administrative efficiency in their institutions.

This move is aimed at targeting stability and quality improvement in education governance in the country.