The African Union (AU) has announced the opening of its internship program for 2024, providing young professionals and students the opportunity to gain valuable experience within its various departments.

The initiative is designed to support Africa’s integration and sustainable development by offering practical exposure to AU operations, encouraging the development of professional skills among Africa’s future leaders.

The African Union has called for applications from citizens of its member states for the 2024 Internship Program.

African Union internship program details

According to the AU, the internship offers participants a chance to enhance their educational experience while contributing to the organization’s mission of fostering unity, cooperation, and sustainable development across the continent.

The internship program is a full-time commitment that provides hands-on exposure to the AU’s daily functions. Interns will work in multiple departments, such as Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Economic Development, and Agriculture, among others.

This initiative aims to nurture skills in diverse fields while promoting collaboration in a multicultural environment. Interns will gain practical experience that will strengthen their careers, while supporting the AU’s broader goals.

Internship focus areas and opportunities

Interns will assist in various departments within the AU, including but not limited to Agriculture, Economic Development, Education, Infrastructure, and Humanitarian Affairs.

They will provide technical and administrative support for ongoing programs and projects. This exposure will help them develop a deeper understanding of the AU’s strategic objectives and its role in shaping the future of the continent.

The internship also offers a potential platform for long-term career growth, as the AU views the program as a way to identify and develop future African leaders.

Successful candidates will gain insight into how international organizations operate and will be better positioned to contribute to the continent’s development upon completing their internships.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To be eligible for the AU Internship Program, applicants must meet several key requirements. Candidates must be enrolled in at least the final year of their bachelor’s degree or have already completed a degree, with a preference for those holding a postgraduate qualification in a related field.

Applicants should also be nationals of an AU member state, be no older than 32 years, and be fluent in one of the AU’s working languages: Arabic, English, French, or Portuguese.

Prior work experience is not required, making this a suitable opportunity for students looking to gain their first professional exposure.

The AU emphasizes the importance of integrity, transparency, and the ability to work in a team-oriented, multicultural environment.

Internship terms and conditions

The African Union makes it clear that this internship is unpaid, with the costs of travel, accommodation, and living expenses the responsibility of the intern.

The AU will assist in obtaining necessary visas, but will not provide compensation for travel or medical costs. Internships will be for three months, with the possibility of renewal for an additional three months.

Applicants will need to ensure they have adequate insurance coverage for the duration of their internship.

This program represents an excellent opportunity for those looking to gain international experience, while contributing to the important work of the African Union.

How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the AU’s careers portal.

To complete their applications, candidates must submit a motivation letter, a copy of a valid passport or national ID, certified academic certificates, a current CV, and a recommendation letter from their institution.

The application deadline is December 16, 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit: AU Internship Program Application