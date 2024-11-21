Dubai’s $35 billion Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is set to eliminate one of the most inconvenient aspects of air travel—waiting for luggage—when its new terminal is complete.

Passengers arriving at the terminal will have their luggage ready for collection upon arrival.

Alternatively, they can arrange for their luggage to be delivered directly to their homes or hotels.

This was disclosed by dnata CEO Steve Allen while speaking to Gulf News, one of the prominent newspapers in the UAE, as seen on its website. dnata, part of the Emirates Group, is the air services provider for airlines operating from Dubai Airports, which include Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central), Sharjah International Airport, and Dubai International Airport.

Allen explained that the airport’s upgraded systems will provide a fully automated passenger experience, leveraging advanced biometrics, automation, and artificial intelligence to eliminate queues and delays.

“When you get off the aircraft through to the terminal, your baggage is already waiting for you, or already sent to your home or hotel,” Allen stated.

The new terminal is part of a larger expansion plan for DWC, which first opened in 2010. Once completed, the airport is expected to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, surpassing previous projections by 100 million.

However, the first phase of the project is not expected to be completed for another decade.

More insight

As part of the development, DWC is also trialing robotics and autonomous systems to streamline operations. These include autonomous baggage tractors, rolling mats, and automated loading belts, designed to minimize human intervention and improve efficiency.

“If we extend this to every vehicle around the aircraft, we could have autonomous baggage delivery, autonomous belts for loading bags, and even rolling mats that move bags autonomously,” dnata CEO said.

Allen noted that these innovations aim to extend beyond luggage handling, improving aircraft turnaround times and overall airport operations.

These developments, coupled with DWC’s ambitious capacity goals, are positioned to set new global standards in air travel efficiency and passenger experience.

What you should know

Dubai World Central (DWC), also known as Al Maktoum International Airport, began cargo operations on June 27, 2010, and officially opened its doors to passengers on October 27, 2013.

The passenger terminal was later expanded to boost the airport’s capacity from 7 million to 26 million passengers annually.

Currently, DWC handles a mix of seasonal charter flights, scheduled operations, cargo services, and general aviation, offering swift turnaround times for carriers and efficient airport experiences for travelers.

In April 2024, the Dubai Government unveiled Phase Two of DWC’s expansion, setting the stage for the airport to become the world’s largest aviation hub. The project envisions the addition of five runways and an initial capacity for 150 million passengers annually within the next decade.

Upon full completion, DWC will be capable of accommodating 260 million passengers per year and handling 12 million tonnes of cargo, positioning it as a cornerstone of global air travel.