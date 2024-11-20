Nigeria has emerged as Africa’s leading source of international students enrolling in the United States, securing the 7th spot globally,

This is according to the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the U.S. Institute of International Education (IIE) and the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs,

The report highlights significant growth in Nigerian student enrollment, underlining the strong academic ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

RelatedStories No Content Available

According to the report, Nigerian student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities reached 20,029 for the 2023/2024 academic year, marking a notable 13.5% increase from the previous year.

“Notably, Nigeria with 20,029 students, reinforces its position as the top sending country from Africa and the 7th largest globally.

“Nigerian students bring a wealth of diversity, perspectives, and academic excellence to U.S. universities, enriching the educational experience for all students,” the report noted.

This surge contributes to a record-breaking 1,126,690 international students studying in the U.S. this year, setting a new milestone in international enrollment.

Graduate-level studies

The report noted that over 55% of Nigerian students in the U.S. are enrolled in graduate-level programs, reflecting their commitment to advanced education.

The growth in Nigerian student enrollment highlights both the quality of U.S. educational institutions and the increasing interest among Nigerian scholars in international academic experiences.

The report also provides insights into broader trends in student mobility from Sub-Saharan Africa, noting a 13% increase in student enrollment in the U.S. during the 2023/24 academic year.

This marks the second consecutive year of growth, following an 18% increase in the previous year.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s student mobility grew by 13% in 2023/24, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing region for the second year,” the report states.

This growth further underscores the significance of Nigerian students in contributing to the overall expansion of international student enrollment in the U.S.

What you should know

The United States has highlighted Nigerians as the most successful and educated immigrant group in America.

This recognition was made by Shaun Jameel Gavin, Senior Advisor for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the U.S. Embassy, who spoke on the significant achievements of Nigerians worldwide.

He noted that Nigerians excel in various sectors including academia, medicine, technology, and the arts, attributing their success to a broader culture of excellence, dedication, and resilience.

Gavin also issued a call to Nigerians, urging them to unite in advancing human rights and civil liberties to facilitate the country’s development and the broader advancement of the African continent.

He stressed the importance of rising above divisions based on religion, ethnicity, and race, which have historically fragmented the nation’s unity, in order to foster a collective identity rooted in mutual respect and honor.