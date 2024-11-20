The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading day on November 20, 2024, with a 255.17-point gain, marking its fourth consecutive day of growth and closing at 98,227.50.

The day’s gain represented a 0.26% increase, underscoring a measured yet steady positive momentum.

Trading activity also intensified, with market participants exchanging 370 million shares in 10,026 transactions—a robust 10.95% jump from the previous day’s volume of 333 million shares.

On the gainers’ chart, AUSTINLAZ led with a 10.00% surge, followed closely by TANTALIZER and WAPCO, which posted impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.98%, respectively.

However, the day was not without its laggards, as NNFM and RTBRISCOE led the decliners, each recording a 10.00% loss.

In terms of activity, HMCALL and ACCESSCORP stood out as the session’s most actively traded equities, drawing significant investor interest and heavy trading volumes.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,227.5 points

Previous ASI: 97,747.27 points

Day Change: +0.26%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.37%

Volume Traded: 370 million shares

Deals: 10,026 Top 5 gainers AUSTINLAZ: up 10.00% to N2.20

TANTALIZER: up 10.00% to N0.99

WAPCO: up 9.98% to N55.65

HONYFLOUR: up 9.95% to N4.53

EUNISELL: up 9.94% to N15.93 Top 5 losers NNFM: down 10.00% to N33.75

RTBRISCOE: down 10.00% to N2.61

MULTIVERSE: down 9.43% to 7.20

DAARCOMM: down 7.46% to N0.62

MCNICHOLS: down 5.41% to N1.40

Trading volume

The Nigerian equities market experienced a surge in activity as daily trading volume rose by 10.95%, with investors exchanging 370 million shares, up from 333 million shares in the previous session.

HMCALL led the session as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 39.5 million shares changing hands.

ACCESSCORP followed with 22.9 million shares, while UBA, WAPCO, and GUINEAINS rounded out the top five with 22.4 million, 19.0 million, and 16.1 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, SEPLAT dominated the session with transactions worth a commanding N1.3 billion.

WAPCO followed closely, generating N1 billion in value. UBA and ARADEL also performed strongly, recording N752.1 million and N679.9 million, respectively.

Completing the top five, ZENITHBANK achieved transactions valued at N628.9 million, reflecting robust investor interest.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

In the SWOOT category, comprising stocks with market capitalizations exceeding N1 trillion, OANDO was the sole mover, shedding 0.86%.

The FUGAZ stocks—FBN Holdings, UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank—showed mixed performance.

ACCESSCORP and UBA recorded declines of 0.42% and 0.15%, respectively.

Conversely, ZENITHBANK and FBNH posted gains of 2.05% and 0.93%, while GTCO remained flat with no price movements.

Outlook

The Nigerian equities market appears poised for further gains, supported by strong bullish momentum in mid and large-cap stocks.

Sustained rallies, fueled by robust investor sentiment and encouraging Q3 earnings across sectors, are likely to maintain upward momentum and attract broader market participation.