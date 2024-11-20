Amida Azeez has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers Limited, stating that his opportunity cycle at the company had ended.

His decision marks the conclusion of a two-and-a-half-year tenure characterized by significant achievements, including record-breaking revenue growth, business expansion, and high-profile appointments.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn on Friday, Amida, popularly called the growthpreneur, indicated he initially intended to spend two years in the position but ended up spending two and a half years, which he described as “nothing short of amazing.”

Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “As I exit, I leave with a lot of gratitude, knowing the legacy we have built. We didn’t just transform the company; we also got transformed along the way. I learned even more about myself and how to relate better with people, build lasting relationships, and prioritize good health.”

Amida assumed leadership of Pan African Towers in April 2022. The company achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure, including a fourfold growth in two years. Late 2023, the company announced that it had secured strategic investments from Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital, both leading firms in African investment management, cementing its position as Nigeria’s largest homegrown digital infrastructure provider. Amida’s proudest achievement, however, was fostering a thriving workplace culture. “We’ve created one of the best workplaces in Nigeria today! This is our biggest achievement,” he remarked, highlighting the dedication and shared purpose of his staff.

Before joining Pan African Towers, Amida served as the CEO of IHS Rwanda, where he led the company to significant growth, adding over 250 towers and generating annual revenue of approximately $50 million. His previous roles include Head of Financial Planning and Treasury at Food Concepts Plc, Senior Analyst at Kaizen Venture Partners, Portfolio Manager at Meristem Securities Limited, and Executive Editor at Affinity Storm Press USA, showcasing his diverse professional experience.

Although Amida did not disclose his next steps, he hinted at a continued focus on transformative leadership and strategic impact in future endeavors