CapitalSage Technology recently hosted investors and fintech leaders to discuss its mission to expand financial inclusion across Africa.

The event provided a platform for industry experts to network, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships focused on transforming the continent’s financial landscape.

At the core of CapitalSage Technology’s vision is the belief that all Africans deserve access to seamless and secure financial services. This objective lies at the heart of the company’s mission to empower individuals and businesses.

“We are on a mission to transform how Africans save, invest, collect, and manage money,” stated John Alamu, Group Managing Director, CapitalSage Holdings. “We’re providing more than just financial services; we’re creating opportunities for financial independence and growth.” Through Kolomoni, CapitalSage Technology has made substantial progress, deploying over 65,000 POS terminals and working with a network of more than 10,000 merchants and agents to reach underserved communities.

CapitalSage Technology’s impact also extends to specific initiatives focused on financial empowerment for women, having already supported over 500 women with essential financial tools and resources, fostering economic self-sufficiency and resilience. These efforts are part of CapitalSage’s broader target to reach 10 million customers monthly and process over 1 trillion Naira transactions.

This ambitious growth aligns with the company’s commitment to providing diverse and accessible services, including current and savings accounts, remittance services, and an extensive network of cash pick-up agents for those traditionally excluded from formal financial services.

CapitalSage Technology envisions a connected African payment system enabling smooth cross-border transactions. ErcasPay, its cross-border payment service, is positioned to support this growing demand, as Africa’s cross-border payments are projected to hit $200 billion by 2025.