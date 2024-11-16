The British High Commission has installed a replica of the London phone booth at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) to mark the kick-off of its ‘JollofandTea’ campaign in Lagos.

The commission’s Head of Communications, Ms Aseosa Uwagboe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the campaign was to support cultural and creative ties between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

She said the campaign included a physical activation of iconic British phone booths designed to showcase United Kingdom and Nigeria links across a variety of areas such as art, fashion, sports, education and transport.

More phone booths to be launched in Lagos and Abuja

According to her, the rest of the phone booths will be launched in other popular locations in Lagos and Abuja.

“We are so excited to be here today to launch the first phone booth for Jollof and Tea. This is our new campaign to support the link between the UK and Nigeria, from our education to obviously transport.

“We are so excited to be working with the airport to have this done today. We really encourage everyone to find our booths located around Lagos and Abuja,” Uwagboe said.

Explaining the reasons behind the drawings on the booth, she said:

“We really want people to enjoy and have a feel of the booth when they come across one, and if you have a look, you will see some of the iconic transport mediums in Lagos or Nigeria.

“Specifically, we have the Third Mainland Bridge, the underground as well, just to show the different connections between our countries.

“We encourage people to find the booths around Lagos and Abuja. Tag ‘JollofandTea’ when you share on your social media handles and follow the UK in Nigeria,” she said.

Partnership with Bi-Courtney

On the partnership with the MMA2, the Acting Chief Operating Officer/Head of Aeronautics at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, Mr Remi Jibodu, said that it would promote the culture of both countries.

According to him, the installation creates an opportunity for people in terms of history to be able to know the kind of relationship that both countries have.

He also described it as a very strategic positioning for Bi-Courtney, being the foremost airport in Nigeria, that has a mix of passengers.

“For us, it is one of those things that we like to have in terms of collaboration. We have a cross mix of people who come here, that is why we refer to MMA2 as more than a terminal,” Jibodu said.

Backstory

The JollofandTea campaign was launched on Nov. 4 by British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter.