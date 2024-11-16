The Board of Directors of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) has announced the official launch of Centre for Public Sector Governance (CPSG).

The Centre, will be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Abuja.

This landmark initiative is set to enhance and strengthen good governance practices within Nigeria’s public sector, fostering a more effective, transparent, and accountable system across all levels of government.

The launch of the Centre for Public Sector Governance (CPSG) comes at a crucial juncture as governance reforms are gaining traction within Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Positioned to actively drive accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership, the CPSG aims to play a key role in strengthening governance practices across the public sector.

As regulators and other public institutions continues their efforts in enhancing framework within the public sector, the Centre will serve as a dedicated platform for capacity building, research, and policy development.

CPSG’s mission is to create and implement innovative governance models that address the unique challenges faced by the country’s public institutions, empowering them to operate more effectively and meet their mandates.

In a recent interview, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, OFR, Chairman, Board of Advisory, CPSG, emphasized the Centre’s commitment to reinforcing effective governance structures, especially within State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and regulatory institutions.

He stated, “As we embark on this journey, CPSG will serve as a catalyst for governance reforms, ensuring that public institutions meet their mandates while upholding the highest ethical standards.”

CPSG’s launch marks a significant step towards embedding a culture of accountability and ethical leadership in Nigeria’s public sector and across sub Saharan Africa.

By focusing on targeted research, capacity-building programmes, and expert advisory services, the Centre aims to professionalise governance and improve service delivery, aligning Nigeria’s public sector with global best practices.

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers from the public and private sectors, offering insights on how to overcome to strengthen Leadership governance and ethics within the public institutions.

The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Adetunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, whose leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving public sector reforms.

Other notable speakers include:

Mr. Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, Governance Expert and Board Chair, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria

OON, Governance Expert and Board Chair, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Dr. Armstrong Takang, CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI)

CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Mrs. Funmi Ilamah, Managing Partner, Management Strategy Advisory Limited

Managing Partner, Management Strategy Advisory Limited Ms. Ayotola Jagun, C hief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, Oando Plc

hief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary, Oando Plc Dr. Dasuki Arabi, Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR)

Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria

The inaugural conference will provide an excellent opportunity for participants to engage in thought-provoking discussions, exchange ideas, and explore actionable strategies to address the complex governance issues facing Nigeria’s public institutions. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends in public sector governance and how these can be implemented to ensure sustainable growth and improved service delivery.

For further details about the Centre for Public Sector Governance or the launch event, please contact info@publicsecgov.org.