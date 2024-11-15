Japan is expanding its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program to include more positions in the transport sector, offering new opportunities for international job seekers.

With reports noting a growing demand for skilled drivers, Japan’s government aims to address labour shortages in key industries, including taxi, bus, and truck driving.

This offers skilled foreign drivers a chance to live and work in Japan, earn competitive salaries, and potentially bring their families along.

According to DAAD, the SSW program is a part of Japan’s efforts to tackle its aging population and workforce decline by attracting qualified foreign workers. The program will officially roll out in mid-2025, with applications starting as early as January 2025.

Foreign drivers are being invited to fill crucial roles, and Japan is ready to offer stable employment and long-term opportunities.

Job benefits

Working in Japan’s transport sector comes with several advantages for international drivers. The country’s transport infrastructure, according to reports, is known for its efficiency and safety, and foreign workers in this sector can expect good salaries and the chance to experience Japan’s respected work culture.

Salary expectations:

DAAD informs that the pay for drivers varies by position:

Taxi drivers: JPY 2.5 million to JPY 3.2 million (USD 22,000 to USD 28,000) annually, with the possibility of performance bonuses.

Bus drivers: JPY 3 million to JPY 4 million (USD 26,000 to USD 36,000) annually.

Truck drivers: JPY 3.2 million to JPY 4.2 million (USD 28,000 to USD 38,000) annually, with higher pay for long-haul routes.

Family reunification:

Reports inform that foreign workers can also bring their families to Japan, subject to certain conditions. This adds to the appeal for those seeking a work-life balance and a high standard of living.

Expanded SSW program and recruitment process for 2025

According to DAAD, the Japanese government is working with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to expand the SSW program, which aims to fill critical positions in the transport sector. The program will officially begin in mid-2025, but recruitment will start earlier, with official guidelines expected in January 2025.

The expansion of the program reflects Japan’s need to attract skilled labour, particularly in areas like driving, where there is a growing shortage. By offering competitive salaries and benefits, Japan hopes to attract qualified workers from around the world to contribute to the country’s booming transport industry.

Eligibility and requirements for the SSW program

Foreign drivers interested in applying for jobs under the SSW program must meet several requirements.

Driver’s license:

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license that meets Japanese standards. In some cases, an international driver’s license may need to be converted to a Japanese one.

Skills and language requirements:

Applicants must pass a practical driving test and demonstrate a basic understanding of Japanese. The Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N4 level or equivalent is usually required.

Physical health standards:

Applicants must meet specific health standards, which include having a clear vision and being in good physical condition to meet Japan’s safety regulations.

Experience:

Prior driving experience is required, especially for truck driving roles, which may demand specific expertise.

What to know

Reports inform that Job seekers can find driving opportunities in Japan through various job portals and recruitment agencies. Some of the top platforms to explore include:

How to apply for Japan’s SSW visa for drivers

The process for applying for an SSW visa for driving jobs in Japan involves several steps:

1. Find a job:

First, secure a job offer from a Japanese company that is willing to sponsor your SSW visa.

2. Check eligibility:

Ensure that you meet all requirements, including having a valid driver’s license, meeting language and health standards, and having sufficient driving experience.

3. Apply for the certificate of eligibility (COE):

Your employer will apply for a Certificate of Eligibility on your behalf, which is necessary to apply for the SSW visa.

4. Submit your visa application:

Once you have the COE, apply for the SSW visa at your nearest Japanese embassy or consulate.

5. Arrive in Japan:

Upon arrival, you may need to take additional training or licensing exams to comply with local regulations.

Family Reunification:

Once settled in Japan, workers can apply for family reunification, though specific conditions must be met.