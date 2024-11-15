FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s largest FTTH Broadband service provider, has partnered with the renowned Giwa Gardens to create a memorable “Dubai in Lagos” experience for families this festive season.

This partnership promises not only top-tier family entertainment but also substantial savings for both existing loyal as well as new customers, who can now enjoy FiberOne’s quality internet alongside access to Giwa Gardens’ premium attractions.

An Experience Like No Other in Lagos

This December, Giwa Gardens – is set to dazzle families with a festive fiesta like none other. Offering everything from thrilling water parks to serene green spaces, Giwa Gardens is a sanctuary for relaxation and entertainment amidst Lagos’s hustle.

Families can look forward to an immersive environment filled with unique attractions, as the park aims to deliver high-quality experiences inspired by world-class standards, right in the heart of Nigeria.

FiberOne is leveraging the festive excitement by offering four free tickets (worth 200,000 Naira) to customers who either renew their subscription for three months and above at once or sign up as new subscribers. With individual tickets typically priced at 50,000 Naira, this fiesta campaign represents an opportunity for families to experience Giwa Gardens without significant expense, alongside enjoying the quality and reliability of FiberOne’s high-speed broadband.

A Partnership Focused on Delighting Customers for their loyalty

To ensure this partnership serves customers’ best interests, FiberOne’s Head of Corporate Services (Olayinka Bello) and Chief Experience Officer (Adeyinka Isioye), along with Giwa Gardens CEO Keji Giwa, finalized the agreement. The collaboration emphasizes high-quality, accessible experiences, making the festivities a rewarding occasion for all involved. By crafting an experience tailored for families, FiberOne and Giwa Gardens have created an opportunity that goes beyond entertainment, focusing on building lasting memories for loved ones.

Easing the Financial Strain for Families

In a period where rising costs are a reality for most Nigerians, this partnership is a way to give back. Recognizing the financial pressures many families face, FiberOne’s leadership team, including the Head of Corporate Services and the Chief Experience Officer, collaborated closely with Keji Giwa, the visionary owner of Giwa Gardens, to ensure that the partnership provides maximum value to customers. The Fiesta is designed not only to enable more families to experience Giwa Gardens but also to give them the gift of unlimited connectivity and entertainment.

“FiberOne is committed to enriching the lives of our customers, and this partnership with Giwa Gardens is a way to spread joy during the holiday season,” said Adeyinka Isioye. “With our reliable broadband, families can stay connected and share experiences, while Giwa Gardens offers a retreat for quality time. Together, we’re providing an accessible luxury experience that’s typically hard to come by.”

Unmatched Value with a Chance to Win Big

Beyond the allure of family bonding, there’s more in store: Giwa Gardens powered by FiberOne is giving customers the chance to win one of three brand-new iPhone 16 devices. By subscribing to any of FiberOne’s internet plans or renewing their three-month subscription outright, customers receive free Giwa Gardens tickets and are automatically eligible for the draw to win one of these premium smartphones. This adds yet another layer of excitement and value for customers, making this Fiesta a highly attractive option.

About FiberOne and Giwa Gardens

FiberOne has been a pioneer in Nigeria’s FTTH (Fiber to the Home) technology, consistently striving to offer high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet services. With the largest customer base on a fiber optic network in Nigeria, FiberOne remains dedicated to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community-focused initiatives. This partnership with Giwa Gardens highlights their commitment to supporting Nigerian families, even in challenging economic times, by making quality entertainment and connectivity more accessible.

Giwa Gardens, on the other hand, is one of Lagos’s premier attractions, catering to families, groups, and individuals looking to unwind in a setting that rivals international leisure parks. Its wide array of activities, luxurious design, and high-end experiences have cemented its reputation as a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike.

How to Participate

To take advantage of this exceptional offer, existing FiberOne customers can renew their subscription for three months and above, while new customers can sign up for any FiberOne residential broadband plan to participate. An offer that far outweighs the cost of a standalone visit to the park.

A Festive Season to Remember

With FiberOne and Giwa Gardens joining forces, families across Lagos are set for a festive season filled with joy, connectivity, and unforgettable memories. This unique collaboration is proof of FiberOne’s ongoing dedication to its customers, not only through superior internet services but also by investing in opportunities for quality family time and community engagement. The offer is valid from Nov 1st 2024 – January 6th, 2025.

For more details on the campaign, visit www.fob.ng and follow both FiberOne and Giwa Gardens on social media for updates and exciting content on the festive fiesta. Instagram: @fobng @Giwa Gardens, X: @fobroadband, Facebook: @fobnig, TikTok: @fobng @Giwa Gardens