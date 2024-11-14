The number of people with diabetes has doubled over the past 30 years to more than 800 million globally, according to new data released by The Lancet.

The authors emphasize the urgent need to improve early detection and effective diabetes treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where cases have significantly increased since 1990.

The study reports that the global prevalence of diabetes (types 1 and 2 combined) in adults rose from 7% to 14% between 1990 and 2022.

Over the years, LMICs have experienced the largest increases, with diabetes rates soaring while access to treatment remains persistently low. In 2022, almost 450 million adults aged 30 and over—59% of all adults with diabetes—did not receive treatment.

The analysis, conducted by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), underscores the urgent need for stronger global action to address both the rising rates of diabetes and widening treatment gaps.

Commemorating World Diabetes Day 2024, this year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps.” focuses on uniting to strengthen diabetes well-being” and it highlights the daily challenges faced by millions living with diabetes.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “We have seen an alarming rise in diabetes over the past three decades, which reflects the increase in obesity, compounded by the impacts of the marketing of unhealthy food, a lack of physical activity and economic hardship.

“To bring the global diabetes epidemic under control, countries must urgently take action. This starts with enacting policies that support healthy diets and physical activity, and, most importantly, health systems that provide prevention, early detection, and treatment,” he said.

Nigeria’s diabetes crisis

According to the International Diabetes Federation, Nigeria is one of 48 African countries with a high diabetes prevalence, affecting 37% of the population as of 2021.

Estimates from leading physicians suggest that over 11 million Nigerians are living with diabetes, marking the condition as an epidemic amid the country’s broader health challenges.

If left untreated, diabetes can cause permanent vision loss by damaging the blood vessels in the eyes. It can also lead to nerve damage and poor circulation in the feet, resulting in ulcers and, in severe cases, amputation.

“Diabetes impacts both the physical and mental well-being of millions,” said Comrade Bernard Enyia, Vice President II of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria. “People living with diabetes face daily challenges managing their condition at home, in the workplace, and at school.”

He urged the federal government, policymakers, and stakeholders to ensure equitable access to comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care for people with diabetes in Nigeria.

“Diabetes care must be accessible to all, and physical and mental health should take precedence over profit,” Enyia emphasized.

Projected rise of diabetes in Africa

In Africa, WHO Regional Director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti highlighted the alarming rise in diabetes prevalence, projecting that the number of people living with diabetes in the African region will reach 54 million by 2045, marking the highest predicted increase globally if urgent action is not taken.

Dr. Moeti noted that urbanization, unhealthy diets, and lack of physical activity are driving the rise in diabetes in Africa. Over 24 million adults in the region currently live with diabetes, with half of them undiagnosed. Without intervention, complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness will worsen.

“The rising prevalence poses a dual health and economic burden, with individuals facing catastrophic costs to manage their condition,” Dr. Moeti explained. “Additionally, Africa has the lowest investment rate in diabetes care globally, with just one percent of the region’s health budget allocated to it.”

What You Should Know

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas either doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body cannot use it effectively.

Uncontrolled diabetes leads to hyperglycemia (elevated blood sugar), which over time can damage various body systems, particularly the nerves and blood vessels.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes, affecting over 95% of diabetes cases, is a metabolic disorder that prevents the body from using insulin properly.

While Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, Type 2 is largely avoidable, with risk factors including obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise, and genetic predisposition.